Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003

Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022
We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
gladstonedispatch.com
Recount official: Bill Allen winner of Missouri House District 17 seat
CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.
UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri
UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
FOX2now.com
No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence of Amber McLaughlin
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman. No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence …. Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put...
kbia.org
Long COVID redefines one woman's identity, and complicates state economy
Michelle Wilson was a nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in the emergency room when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November 2020. She had what she calls a “mild case,” and returned back to work after recovering. But then she started to feel sick again. One morning, she woke...
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
When you look at the dates, most Missouri courthouses that were lost to fire, took place from 1861 to 1865, and it's not just a coincidence.
Missouri set to execute openly transgender inmate, 1st in U.S. history
The state of Missouri is on track to carry out the execution of a transgender inmate on Tuesday in what would be the first known such instance in U.S. history.
suntimesnews.com
COVID cases rise slightly in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,286 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Wednesday. That’s 77 more than the previous week’s total of 6,209 or a 1.2 percent increase in new cases from the number of new cases the previous week.
mykdkd.com
Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
Missouri executes convicted murderer Amber McLaughlin
The Missouri Department of Corrections carried out its execution of Amber McLaughlin early Tuesday evening, making her the first openly transgender inmate to be killed by the state.
kfmo.com
McLaughlin Execution to be Carried Out
(Bonne Terre, MO) Missouri Governor Mike Parson confirms the execution of Scott McLaughlin will be carried out. McLaughlin was convicted for stalking, raping, and killing Beverly Guenther in 2003 and then dumping her body near the Mississippi River. McLaughlin was convicted for waiting outside Beverly Guenther's workplace, where McLaughlin brutally raped and violently stabbed her as she walked to her vehicle to go home. McLaughlin terrorized Guenther for months prior, to the point where Guenther had an order of protection against McLaughlin after he broke into her home. McLaughlin's culpability in Guenther's murder has never been in question. Missouri courts have found no issue in the application of Missouri law to McLaughlin, and federal appellate courts have maintained as much. McLaughlin transitioned to became a transgender woman three years ago in prison. Scott McLaughlin became known as Amber McLaughlin. The death sentence will be carried out at the Bonne Terre Prison through lethal injection.
Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows
Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growth state in America.
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
