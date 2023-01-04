Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003

(Bonne Terre, MO) Missouri Governor Mike Parson confirms the execution of Scott McLaughlin will be carried out. McLaughlin was convicted for stalking, raping, and killing Beverly Guenther in 2003 and then dumping her body near the Mississippi River. McLaughlin was convicted for waiting outside Beverly Guenther's workplace, where McLaughlin brutally raped and violently stabbed her as she walked to her vehicle to go home. McLaughlin terrorized Guenther for months prior, to the point where Guenther had an order of protection against McLaughlin after he broke into her home. McLaughlin's culpability in Guenther's murder has never been in question. Missouri courts have found no issue in the application of Missouri law to McLaughlin, and federal appellate courts have maintained as much. McLaughlin transitioned to became a transgender woman three years ago in prison. Scott McLaughlin became known as Amber McLaughlin. The death sentence will be carried out at the Bonne Terre Prison through lethal injection.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO