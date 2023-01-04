Read full article on original website
National Weather Service Shreveport confirms two additional tornadoes in Morehouse Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has concluded their survey in Morehouse Parish, LA, confirming that two tornadoes touched down, both producing EF-1 damage. The first tornado touched down near Bussey Brake, where it traveled 1.4 miles in approximately one minute. At its peak intensity, the...
NWS: Union County tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has concluded the storm survey in Union County, AR, determining that a storm Monday morning produced an EF-1 tornado. At its maximum intensity, this tornado was approximately 350 yards wide, producing peak winds of 105 mph. The tornado traveled approximately 0.25 miles during its one minute stent on the ground. No injuries or fatalities were reported with this storm.
Jackson Parish suffers damage from recent tornado
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jackson Parish was hit by a tornado on Jan. 2, 2023. The National Weather Service of Shreveport has rated the tornado an EF-2. Peak winds were estimated near 122 miles per hour. To learn how to protect yourself during severe weather, visit the National Weather Service...
Union Parish Wheeler Road is closed estimated by Entergy
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wheeler Road will be closed for the next 8 to 10 days estimated by Entergy. Please do not travel on this road unless you have a residence on it.
NWS: Jackson Parish tornado rated EF-2, peak winds of 122 mph
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that the tornado that moved through Jackson Parish on January 2nd was an EF-2 with peak winds of 122 mph. The tornado traveled about 15 miles in the 23 minutes that it was on the ground, reaching a maximum width of 1928 yards. According to the National Weather Service’s storm survey, three residents received minor injuries. No fatalities have been reported.
Woman robbed after surviving Farmerville tornado
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Farmerville resident says her home was robbed after a tornado tore through Union Parish on Dec. 13, 2022. Beth Tabor was first allowed back inside her home at Union Villa Apartments on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tabor said she knew something was wrong when she didn’t even have to turn the knob to open the door. When she walked inside, she immediately realized items had been stolen and dialed 911.
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
Monroe business cleans up debris near Breard St. after storm damages. Monroe business cleans up debris near Breard St. after storm damages. Sterlington wide receiver recorded 19 touchdown receptions in two seasons. Homes without power. Updated: 15 hours ago. Monday night’s storm directly hit electric infrastructure in Union Parish, causing...
Higher survey responses will help West Monroe’s grant application
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe officials hope that a grant survey gets a high response. They hope this will put their application in a better position to be accepted. According to Mayor Staci Mitchell, they applied for the RAISE grant last year, yet they were...
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
Severe weather damages Union County homes, buildings
UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KNOE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that residents believe a possible small tornado has hit Union County. UCSO is looking to verify the possibility of a tornado. No reports of injuries have been reported, but there has been structural damage. UCSO says storage buildings...
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
Two people were shot in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday after police say a suspect led them on a foot chase.
MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say
UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
West Monroe Police to investigate Monroe police officer’s death; incident viewed as suspicious
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. According to police, the death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation […]
Monroe Plum Street underpass has been reopened
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, the Plum Street underpass has been reopened. Drive safely and if you see water covering a roadway turn around.
Severe weather causes damage in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: There have been reports of damage to homes and trees in Union Parish. The sheriff’s office also says some homes in the Haile community received damage. UPDATE: There have been reports of a power line down across a road and a car on Hwy....
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
The Humane Society of Louisiana helps rescue multiple abandoned dogs and puppies from a vacant trailer
Residents in the Haile area of Union Parish lost power from Jan. 2, 2023, storms that came through uprooting trees causing downed power lines. Some restored power using generators while others are still without power. 580 residents were impacted by the power outage. Creed and Creed Bike Drive. Updated: Dec....
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston City Council will be holding a meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, where they will be considering a proposal by the corporation that owns Buc-ee’s. Item C on Monday night’s agenda says, “Authorize City to Enter Into Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with CSMS Management,...
Monticello's Daily News
Monday afternoon, Ashley County was placed under a tornado watch. A tornado warning was issued later in the evening, followed by a tornado or straight wins (depending on which sources you trust) struck the city of Montrose and surrounding areas. Up to 10 homes were destroyed; up to 30 other...
