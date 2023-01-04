FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Farmerville resident says her home was robbed after a tornado tore through Union Parish on Dec. 13, 2022. Beth Tabor was first allowed back inside her home at Union Villa Apartments on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tabor said she knew something was wrong when she didn’t even have to turn the knob to open the door. When she walked inside, she immediately realized items had been stolen and dialed 911.

