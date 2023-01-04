Read full article on original website
Related
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
SFGate
Anne Heche’s Son Shares Details on Her Posthumous Memoir ‘Call Me Anne:‘ This Is ‘Her Story’
Ahead of the posthumous release of Anne Heche’s memoir, the actress’ son posted on his mother’s dormant Instagram to thank fans for their support during his “healing journey,” as well as open up about the tome Call Me Anne. “Never imagined I’d find myself responsible...
SFGate
Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11
Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation...
Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz detained on weapons charge in NYC
NEW YORK — Matt Shultz, the lead singer of the two-time Grammy Award-winning band Cage the Elephant, was detained in New York City on a weapons charge, authorities said. Shultz, 39, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, the New York Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone and CBS News.
SFGate
Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and More Marvel Stars Rally for Jeremy Renner After Snow Plow Accident: ‘Tough as Nails. Love You Buddy’
Jeremy Renner’s Marvel family expressed their love and support for the Hawkeye actor after he published a selfie on Instagram from the hospital in the aftermath of his critical snow plow accident. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a snow plow ran over him while he was trying to help a stranded family member in the snow.
