Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz detained on weapons charge in NYC

NEW YORK — Matt Shultz, the lead singer of the two-time Grammy Award-winning band Cage the Elephant, was detained in New York City on a weapons charge, authorities said. Shultz, 39, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, the New York Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone and CBS News.
Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and More Marvel Stars Rally for Jeremy Renner After Snow Plow Accident: ‘Tough as Nails. Love You Buddy’

Jeremy Renner’s Marvel family expressed their love and support for the Hawkeye actor after he published a selfie on Instagram from the hospital in the aftermath of his critical snow plow accident. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a snow plow ran over him while he was trying to help a stranded family member in the snow.

