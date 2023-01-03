ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rv-pro.com

RVIA’s Bryan Ritchie is Now VP of Standards

Bryan Ritchie has been promoted to vice president of standards for the RV Industry Association’s standards department. Ritchie joined RVIA in April 2021 as the senior director of standards and has been making a significant impact on the industry ever since, according to his employer. He has taken the lead on many projects, such as the roll-out of standards training on the self-regulatory inspection program for association members. He also guided negotiations with Washington state to help reduce plan approval times, led the planned reorganization of NFPA 1192, and improved software that helped RVIA inspectors better utilize their inspection results.
WASHINGTON STATE
rv-pro.com

December Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 223,000

December’s jobs report, the last read on U.S. job growth in 2022, showed the labor market remained strong at the end of the year, even as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to the highest level in 15 years. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 in the last month of...
rv-pro.com

U.S. Jobs End 2022 on Strong Note

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week while layoffs fell 43% in December, pointing to a still-tight labor market that could force the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates. Labor market resilience was underscored by other data on Thursday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The News Guard

Local Connections: Bill to strengthen rural TV stations

The bipartisan Low Power Protection Act will soon become law, after it passed the House of Representatives on a voice vote. “The Low Power Protection Act is a bipartisan way to support diverse, locally oriented broadcasting that is so important to rural and remote communities in Oregon and across the country,” Oregon U. S. Senator Wyden said. “I’m proud that Senator Blunt and I got this bill across the finish line to help our local broadcasters continue to deliver programming. I won’t stop fighting to...
OREGON STATE
rv-pro.com

Gathering Clouds and Growing Turbulence

Businesses are preparing for a more challenging operating environment in 2023. After two years of frenetic commercial activity fueled by a post-pandemic recovery, strengthening headwinds will tap the brakes on a robust economy. Among the culprits: rising inflation, higher interest rates, a softening housing market, continuing supply chain disruptions, declining capital investments, and escalating costs for wages and energy.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy