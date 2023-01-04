Read full article on original website
Xayah, Twisted Fate join detailed list of League Patch 13.1 buffs going live next week
With just one week remaining before the start of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, Riot Games has fully detailed what players can expect in the premiere patch of the year—with a few bonuses. After teasing the changes yesterday in the patch preview, Riot Phlox, designer on League’s...
What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?
The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther. From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.
4 top laners, including K’Sante, to be nerfed in League’s first wave of balance changes in 2023
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a series of balance changes coming to League of Legends’ roster of champions. The game’s first major balance update of the year, Patch 13.1, will also serve as the first patch of the new season. Riot revealed the full details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
Full Apex Legends patch notes: All Spellbound event changes and bug fixes
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the game’s latest event, Spellbound—and it’s a doozy. It’s categorized as a collection event and includes an Heirloom for Seer, the return of Control, and the introduction of private matches for all players. There are 24 new cosmetics to collect, including new legendary character and weapon skins for legends old and new.
Febby fallout: Pro Dota 2 player banned for accidentally showing adult nudity on stream
Arkosh Gaming’s Dota Pro Circuit dreams were shelved for the first part of the 2023 season. While the organization’s latest squad is no longer due to internal conflicts, it has been business as usual for the team members who are also streamers. Kim “Febby” Yong-min has been streaming...
8 key takeaways from League’s Patch 13.1 notes
The 2023 League of Legends ranked season is officially starting in a few days and the balance team revealed some of the changes that should be coming up in the first official patch of the year. While there aren’t many champion changes expected in Patch 13.1, Riot is hitting the...
The 10 worst League champions in ARAM
Although Howling Abyss is a map with random champions that has, just like Summoner’s Rift, its own meta and champions that are incomparably better than others. So, let’s take a look at 10 League of Legends champions that are struggling to find success and come out on top at the end of the day.
These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot
The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
How to create and play a private match in Apex Legends
With the popularity of tournaments like the Apex Legends Global Series, many Apex players get to see the benefits of one of the game’s most important and exclusive features: the custom game. Custom lobbies are the tool by which tournament organizers create and run games where only invited teams can participate.
When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event begin?
Apex Legends’ newest Collection Event is just around the corner, and it’s chock full of stuff for Apex addicts to grind for. The latest in a long line of Collection Events in Apex includes a slew of new rewards, but the biggest one is Seer’s Heirloom, called Showstoppers. They’re incredibly badass dual-wielded crescent-shaped blades that can be acquired by collecting every item in the event.
Riot to reignite Annie’s flames in League with changes scheduled for Patch 13.2
Numerous League of Legends champions are on Riot Games’ radar for adjustments in 2023, with more of the obscure characters reaching the top of that list. An upcoming batch of changes is directly targeting one of the oldest champions in the game who continues to struggle at all levels.
IceFrog’s return? TI winner seemingly leaks Dota 2 developer is coming back to save the game
Dota 2 balance patches got noticeably more stale over the last year and a half, with even community figures doubting the lead developer’s, IceFrog, involvement with the game. The sudden decrease in the “wow-factor” changes in each patch made fans believe that the unknown developer could have taken a...
Omen’s smokes receive major nerf in latest VALORANT patch
Riot Games has targeted Omen with major nerfs in the upcoming VALORANT patch for Episode Six. Omen’s Dark Cover can no longer create one-ways after the patch. When Dark Cover is placed within a wall, it will now fall to the height of the nearby ground instead of staying in place. Omen was previously able to throw his smokes on top of or nearby other objects and have them stay in place. But that is no longer the case.
Riot shows off changes to Split ahead of reintroducing map to VALORANT’s competitive queue
Roll out the red carpet and prepare the welcoming committee. Riot Games has finally revealed that Split is coming back to VALORANT’s competitive queue in Patch 6.0, and with its return comes plenty of changes that should shift the way players approach their strategies on this iconic map. Previously,...
Upcoming changes to League’s early surrender vote may decrease the prevalence of in-game hostage situations
It may soon be a bit easier to successfully leave a League of Legends game that seems unwinnable from the start without penalty. Riot Auberaun, producer on League’s Game Loop team, revealed that the team will be testing changes to the early surrender function in Patch 13.2, which is scheduled to release on Jan. 24. Starting with this patch, early surrenders in blind pick and normal draft will only require four votes yes instead of five unanimous, though as the change is in testing, it may not last longer than this patch.
How many ranked players are there in VALORANT?
For most VALORANT players, the greatest mountain to conquer is climbing the ranked competitive ladder up to the game’s highest rank tiers. Starting in lowly Iron, competitive players will traverse through Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, and Immortal, with the end goal being the elite Radiant division. The...
Kick back: Aui_2000 beats the meme, commits to another year with Tundra after TI11 win
Tundra Esports swept the Dota 2 world at The International 2022. While the fans celebrated the latest team that got to lift the Aegis of Champions, all eyes were on Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling’s contract with the team. In 2015, he was kicked from Evil Geniuses after winning the championship.
What is Netlimiter in Destiny 2? Is net limiting bannable?
Limiting bandwidth is one of the oldest forms of cheating or gaining an unfair advantage in online games. When someone uses a net limiter, their character can be spotted rubberbanding and teleporting around. While playing under such circumstances may look less than ideal, the result of the situation benefits the...
Latest Pokémon News: Pokémon Go Larvitar Community Day confirmed as five more Crown Zenith cards surface
Ahoy, Pokémon fans. Another news day is upon us, and it is a cracking one. The first Pokémon Go Community Day Classic of 2023 has been confirmed, and it’s all about Larvitar. If you wanted to kick off the new year by snagging a Shiny version of it, you’re in luck.
Florida Mayhem rounds out 2023 Overwatch League roster with veteran support and rookie DPS
West Region teams have finally started to assemble full rosters for the upcoming Overwatch League season, competing with each other to pick up the best free agents left in the ample pool of candidates. After teasing fans for a few weeks by revealing only two blurred names in the background of other announcements, the Florida Mayhem decided to lift the curtain today and reveal its newest additions.
