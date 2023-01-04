ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seattlepi.com

Incoming Pa. governor taps GOP ex-official for election post

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city's 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump's lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Article continues below...
