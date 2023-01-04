Read full article on original website
Aromas school board reelects Casey Powers as president
From left: ASJUSD trustees Dan Kerbs, Kristen Schaefer and Casey Powers, and interim Superintendent Barbara Dill-Varga. Photo by Robert Eliason. At a sometimes contentious meeting on Jan. 4, the Aromas-San Juan Unified School District Board of Trustees litigated the reelection of Casey Powers to her third consecutive term as board president on Dec. 14, 2022. Trustee Dan Kerbs argued that the district’s governing rules dictated he should have been installed in that position.
Hazel Hawkins to close down Home Health Department
The San Benito Health Care District voted to close the hospital's Home Health Care Department as part of its cost-cutting efforts. Photo by John Chadwell. The San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors voted 4-0 on Jan. 6 to close down the hospital’s Home Health Care Department amid its fiscal emergency and efforts to avoid bankruptcy. Director Devon Pack, though present via Zoom, was not allowed to participate in the meeting, citing Brown Act regulations.
Hollister School District appoints new trustee
The Hollister School District announced the it appointed Jose A. Perez, Jr. to provisionally fill the vacancy for Area 1. The position was previously held by Carla Torres-Deluna. The vacancy occurred as a result of lack of candidates during the Nov. 8 general election. The district said Perez will hold...
PUBLIC LETTER: Thank you to the community for their donations and time
County issues evacuation warning for parts of north county
Residents of the following areas are warned of a possible evacuation due to a severe weather event:. San Felipe Rd from CA156 to County line, Lovers Lane, Lake Rd, Frye Lane, Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Rd from San Felipe Rd to Frazier Lake Rd. Pacheco Creek Dam is at capacity and is expected to start overflowing soon.
SBC road closures and local weather warnings ahead of incoming storm
As a storm nears California, local governments prepare by closing roads already affected by the recent rains and offer sandbags to residents to prepare for expected heavy rain through Jan. 5. The National Weather service also issues flood watch and wind advisories. San Benito County said the road closures announced...
Lucy Evelyn Pellin
Lucy Evelyn Pellin, known to most as Evelyn, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023 at the age of 95 in Hollister, California. Evelyn was born in Hollister to Lester and Myrtle Garner. She attended local schools and graduated from the local high school. Evelyn met the love of her...
Suspected drive-by-shooter facing murder, attempted murder charges
Alfredo Zendejas is accused of nine felonies, including two murders and three attempted murders. Photo by John Chadwell. Alfredo Cortez Zendejas, 28, who was convicted of a felony in a car burglary in 2018, was charged on April 4, 2022 with nine felonies and 17 enhancements related to the March 26 drive-by shooting in Hollister that resulted in the deaths of Daniel Eli Gonzalez, 21, and Jaime Jesus Gomez, 23, and injured three others.
Fred Joel Hawkins III
Long time Hollister resident Fred Joel Hawkins III (Corky) passed away on December 17, 2022 at age 77. He is survived by his daughter Tiffany Hawkins-Angulo, son in law Albert Angulo grandchildren Nicholas and Marisa Angulo, brother Ed Hawkins, sister-in-law Wilma Hawkins, niece Suzanne Hawkins and nephew Stephen Hawkins. In...
