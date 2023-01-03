Graham, Love, Moore, Nelson will lead divisions in Laval on Feb. 5-6 The American Hockey League does more than develop future on-ice talent for the NHL. Twenty-two of the current 32 NHL coaches learned their professional craft in the AHL, the top developmental league for the NHL. Included in that group are Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche, Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals, Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and John Tortorella of the Philadelphia Flyers, each of whom has won the Stanley Cup at least once. Bruce Boudreau of the Minnesota Wild and Sheldon Keefe of the Toronto Maple Leafs are also on the list.

