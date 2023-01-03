ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)

This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
Canada beats US 6-2 in world junior hockey semifinals

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game. Seeking its 20th title, Canada...
Kulich's OT winner sends Czechia to 1st WJHC final since 2001

Czechia is heading to the gold-medal game of the World Junior Championship for the first time since 2001. Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jiri Kulich scored the OT winner for the Czechs to defeat Sweden 2-1 in the semis, teeing up a meeting with the winner of Canada versus USA in the final.
Canada beats USA to set up rematch with Czechia for WJHC gold

Canada is off to the gold-medal game of the World Junior Hockey Championship for the fourth year in a row after scoring six unanswered goals to beat the United States 6-2 in the semifinal on Wednesday. The Canadians will square off against Czechia in the final on Thursday. The two...
AHL notebook: All-Star Classic coaches have vast amount of experience

Graham, Love, Moore, Nelson will lead divisions in Laval on Feb. 5-6 The American Hockey League does more than develop future on-ice talent for the NHL. Twenty-two of the current 32 NHL coaches learned their professional craft in the AHL, the top developmental league for the NHL. Included in that group are Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche, Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals, Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and John Tortorella of the Philadelphia Flyers, each of whom has won the Stanley Cup at least once. Bruce Boudreau of the Minnesota Wild and Sheldon Keefe of the Toronto Maple Leafs are also on the list.
Dominant Shiffrin moves to within one of Vonn's win record

American Mikaela Shiffrin moved to within one of Lindsey Vonn's record for women's World Cup wins by sealing victory in the slalom in Zagreb on Wednesday. Shiffrin was in control from the off, laying down the fastest opening run in 48.93 seconds. The 27-year-old American followed that up with a...
TEAM USA'S COACH CLEARLY NOT HAPPY WITH THE TWO DISALLOWED GOALS AGAINST TEAM CANADA

Team Canada will take on Team Czechia for the gold medal at the World Juniors Thursday after punching their ticket to the game by beating USA 6-2 Wednesday. USA coach Rand Pecknold isn't happy with the way things went down. The Americans saw two goals pulled back due to goaltender interference in the game, something Pecknold isn't pleased with.
Pele laid to rest as Brazil bids final farewell to soccer legend

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
