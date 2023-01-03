Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Canada vs. USA final score, results: Thomas Milic, Joshua Roy lead Canadians to semifinal win over rivals
For the fourth consecutive tournament, Canada gets a chance at World Juniors gold. The defending champs scored six unanswered goals against rival USA to pull out a 6-2 semifinal win, punching their ticket back to the gold-medal game. Thomas Milic was fantastic yet again in net for Canada. The undrafted...
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD SCORES GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT IN OVERTIME TO SEND CANADA TO THE SEMI-FINALS
The fourth quarter-final of Day 7 at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw the hosts, Canada, take on the third seed in Group B, Slovakia, who are headlined by Simon Nemec, Filip Mesar and Dalibor Dvorsky. It was a rough first period, with scrums after nearly every single...
markerzone.com
TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)
This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
FOX Sports
Canada beats US 6-2 in world junior hockey semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game. Seeking its 20th title, Canada...
Sporting News
World Juniors Directorate Awards: List of all the previous winners of Best Forward, Defenseman and Goalie
The World Juniors has seen a number of historical performances. From Peter Forsberg's historic run with Sweden in 1993 to Jordan Eberle's heroics in 2010, there has been no shortage of sensational showings. The IIHF rewards those who performed at the highest level at their tournament with the IIHF Directorate...
theScore
Kulich's OT winner sends Czechia to 1st WJHC final since 2001
Czechia is heading to the gold-medal game of the World Junior Championship for the first time since 2001. Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jiri Kulich scored the OT winner for the Czechs to defeat Sweden 2-1 in the semis, teeing up a meeting with the winner of Canada versus USA in the final.
theScore
Canada beats USA to set up rematch with Czechia for WJHC gold
Canada is off to the gold-medal game of the World Junior Hockey Championship for the fourth year in a row after scoring six unanswered goals to beat the United States 6-2 in the semifinal on Wednesday. The Canadians will square off against Czechia in the final on Thursday. The two...
NHL
AHL notebook: All-Star Classic coaches have vast amount of experience
Graham, Love, Moore, Nelson will lead divisions in Laval on Feb. 5-6 The American Hockey League does more than develop future on-ice talent for the NHL. Twenty-two of the current 32 NHL coaches learned their professional craft in the AHL, the top developmental league for the NHL. Included in that group are Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche, Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals, Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and John Tortorella of the Philadelphia Flyers, each of whom has won the Stanley Cup at least once. Bruce Boudreau of the Minnesota Wild and Sheldon Keefe of the Toronto Maple Leafs are also on the list.
U.S. beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
Frances Tiafoe beat Britain's Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.
kalkinemedia.com
Dominant Shiffrin moves to within one of Vonn's win record
American Mikaela Shiffrin moved to within one of Lindsey Vonn's record for women's World Cup wins by sealing victory in the slalom in Zagreb on Wednesday. Shiffrin was in control from the off, laying down the fastest opening run in 48.93 seconds. The 27-year-old American followed that up with a...
markerzone.com
TEAM USA'S COACH CLEARLY NOT HAPPY WITH THE TWO DISALLOWED GOALS AGAINST TEAM CANADA
Team Canada will take on Team Czechia for the gold medal at the World Juniors Thursday after punching their ticket to the game by beating USA 6-2 Wednesday. USA coach Rand Pecknold isn't happy with the way things went down. The Americans saw two goals pulled back due to goaltender interference in the game, something Pecknold isn't pleased with.
theScore
Pele laid to rest as Brazil bids final farewell to soccer legend
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Mikaela Shiffrin nears Lindsey Vonn's record with slalom win
Mikaela Shiffrin won the first women's World Cup race of 2023 and her fifth straight race on Wednesday to pull within one victory of Lindsey's Vonn record.
