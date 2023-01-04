Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Mayor Scott lays out Baltimore City legislative priorities ahead of Maryland's General Assembly
Mayor Brandon Scott announced Baltimore’s priorities Thursday for the upcoming Maryland General Assembly, outlining a slate of budget requests and policy proposals aimed at reforming tax sale, shoring up public safety and tweaking local traffic enforcement. The city’s delegation of legislators will join other Maryland leaders in Annapolis for...
Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore
A Senate term that will last all of seven days. The post Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA says it was mayor’s office’s decision
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Baltimore residents are criticizing the cancellation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. U. S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, whose district includes the parade route, issued a statement...
wypr.org
Ivan Bates says his top priority as Baltimore City's Attorney General is illegal guns, and more
Ivan Bates is now the top brass for Maryland's largest prosecutorial agency, the Baltimore City State's Attorney. The 54-year-old Bates was the managing partner of the law firm Bates and Garcia but is also a former states attorney employee. Outgoing Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby held the role for...
weaa.org
Baltimore City State's Attorney Takes Action
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City's new state's attorney, Ivan Bates, is not wasting any time making changes. He stepped into action moments after taking the oath of office today. Bates says fighting crime and getting illegal guns off the streets are his biggest priorities. He immediately recalled Marilyn Mosby's non-prosecution...
Baltimore County lawmakers work toward banning plastic bags
BALTIMORE -- If you live in Baltimore County, then you may need to start bringing your own bags when you go grocery shopping.Baltimore County's lawmakers are proposing a law that would enforce a plastic bag ban.County Councilman Izzy Patoka introduced a new bill to ban the use of single-use plastic bags in retail stores during Tuesday night's council meeting.The Bring Your Own Bag Act would prohibit stores in Baltimore County from giving plastic bags to customers at the checkout counterCounty Executive Johnny Olszewski already vocalized his support for the bill in a social media post. He noted that it would...
baltimorebrew.com
Nick Mosby files last-minute rebuttal to ethics charges, suggesting next week’s court hearing will be delayed
Now represented by a lawyer, Mosby has refused to release the names of donors to a fund set up for him and his wife, Marilyn Mosby, or return funds given by donors doing business with the city. City Council President Nick Mosby has finally found a lawyer. After telling a...
wypr.org
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is law, but what does that mean for the average student?
Editor's Note: Please click on the audio above to listen. It’s been years in the works. Countless hours of meetings. Days worth of impassioned testimony. Late night community listening sessions. Thousands of people using their voices to all ask for one plan, one path forward. Everyone in the room...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore squeegee plan takes effect Tuesday, collaborative members anticipate immediate results
The mayor's initiative to get squeegee workers off Baltimore streets begins Tuesday morning with a comprehensive plan that provides job training and wraparound support services. Officials billed the plan as a work in progress, but members of the Mayor's Squeegee Collaborative said they anticipate immediate results. | PDF: Read the...
wypr.org
Liberty Road: Battleground for Civil Rights and Neoliberalism
Half of all Black Americans in the biggest metropolitan areas live in the suburbs. In Liberty Road, sociologist Gregory Smithsimon lays out how African-Americans broke the color barrier in Baltimore County, how their white neighbors reacted, and the role of suburbs in building a Black middle class.
aminerdetail.com
A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP
Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
baltimorebrew.com
Like other victims, a former Baltimore ironworker was left on the hook after benefits theft
Maryland officials say they can’t help people like Damon Minor, whose food stamp and other benefits were skimmed off his Independence Card by hackers. Advocates aren’t buying it. After 13 years as an ironworker, Damon Minor was stunned when a doctor told him that his knees were so...
realtormarney.com
Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023
Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
Baltimore cancels Martin Luther King Jr., Day Parade this year
For the third year in a row, Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade is being cancelled. BOPA announced "a conscious decision to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through a day of service"
wypr.org
Open Phones: Talking about curbing the city's violent crime
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott was scheduled to join us today but at the last mintute was called away to respond to a violent incident in West Baltimore where five young men had been shot. Midday host Tom Hall opens the phones to discuss with listeners one of Baltimore's biggest...
Tracking murders and shootings in Baltimore County for 2023
In 2022 Baltimore County experienced an uptick in shootings compared to the previous year. In May 2022, we started this new tracker to help keep you informed of the latest shootings and murders.
Chris's Charcoal Pit to reopen in Anne Arundel County after tornado destruction
A prominent victim of the 2021 tornado in Annapolis is soon reopening for business in Edgewater, after a huge outpouring of community support.
Hiring Event Scheduled Tonight In Baltimore Ahead On Next Week’s Squeegee Restrictions
Days before the new plan set to ban squeegee workers from some of Baltimore’s most prominent intersections, a hiring event is scheduled tonight for the city’s youth. Mayor Brandon Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative will be holding a resource and hiring event Friday, Jan. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UA House at Fayette. […] The post Hiring Event Scheduled Tonight In Baltimore Ahead On Next Week’s Squeegee Restrictions appeared first on 92 Q.
wnav.com
Lawsuits Against The Baltimore Sun, Tribune and Owners of 888 Bestgate Settled
The families of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters, along with some Capital employees who survived the deadly June 28, 2018 attack on the Annapolis newsroom, dismissed civil charges against The Baltimore Sun, Tribune Publishing, and, the company that owns 888 Bestgate Drive where the massacre took place. The case involved claims of negligence against the companies, saying that there is evidence that they knew of threats against the paper months, if not years, before the confessed mass shooter, Jarod Ramos, committed the crime on June 28, 2018.
