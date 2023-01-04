BALTIMORE -- If you live in Baltimore County, then you may need to start bringing your own bags when you go grocery shopping.Baltimore County's lawmakers are proposing a law that would enforce a plastic bag ban.County Councilman Izzy Patoka introduced a new bill to ban the use of single-use plastic bags in retail stores during Tuesday night's council meeting.The Bring Your Own Bag Act would prohibit stores in Baltimore County from giving plastic bags to customers at the checkout counterCounty Executive Johnny Olszewski already vocalized his support for the bill in a social media post. He noted that it would...

