Baltimore City State's Attorney Takes Action

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City's new state's attorney, Ivan Bates, is not wasting any time making changes. He stepped into action moments after taking the oath of office today. Bates says fighting crime and getting illegal guns off the streets are his biggest priorities. He immediately recalled Marilyn Mosby's non-prosecution...
Baltimore County lawmakers work toward banning plastic bags

BALTIMORE -- If you live in Baltimore County, then you may need to start bringing your own bags when you go grocery shopping.Baltimore County's lawmakers are proposing a law that would enforce a plastic bag ban.County Councilman Izzy Patoka introduced a new bill to ban the use of single-use plastic bags in retail stores during Tuesday night's council meeting.The Bring Your Own Bag Act would prohibit stores in Baltimore County from giving plastic bags to customers at the checkout counterCounty Executive Johnny Olszewski already vocalized his support for the bill in a social media post. He noted that it would...
Liberty Road: Battleground for Civil Rights and Neoliberalism

Half of all Black Americans in the biggest metropolitan areas live in the suburbs. In Liberty Road, sociologist Gregory Smithsimon lays out how African-Americans broke the color barrier in Baltimore County, how their white neighbors reacted, and the role of suburbs in building a Black middle class.
A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP

Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023

Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
Open Phones: Talking about curbing the city's violent crime

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott was scheduled to join us today but at the last mintute was called away to respond to a violent incident in West Baltimore where five young men had been shot. Midday host Tom Hall opens the phones to discuss with listeners one of Baltimore's biggest...
Hiring Event Scheduled Tonight In Baltimore Ahead On Next Week’s Squeegee Restrictions

Days before the new plan set to ban squeegee workers from some of Baltimore’s most prominent intersections, a hiring event is scheduled tonight for the city’s youth. Mayor Brandon Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative will be holding a resource and hiring event Friday, Jan. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UA House at Fayette. […] The post Hiring Event Scheduled Tonight In Baltimore Ahead On Next Week’s Squeegee Restrictions appeared first on 92 Q.
Lawsuits Against The Baltimore Sun, Tribune and Owners of 888 Bestgate Settled

The families of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters, along with some Capital employees who survived the deadly June 28, 2018 attack on the Annapolis newsroom, dismissed civil charges against The Baltimore Sun, Tribune Publishing, and, the company that owns 888 Bestgate Drive where the massacre took place. The case involved claims of negligence against the companies, saying that there is evidence that they knew of threats against the paper months, if not years, before the confessed mass shooter, Jarod Ramos, committed the crime on June 28, 2018.
