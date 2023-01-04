ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Woman robbed after surviving Farmerville tornado

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Farmerville resident says her home was robbed after a tornado tore through Union Parish on Dec. 13, 2022. Beth Tabor was first allowed back inside her home at Union Villa Apartments on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tabor said she knew something was wrong when she didn’t even have to turn the knob to open the door. When she walked inside, she immediately realized items had been stolen and dialed 911.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe business cleans up debris near Breard St. after storm damages

Sterlington wide receiver recorded 19 touchdown receptions in two seasons. Monday night’s storm directly hit electric infrastructure in Union Parish, causing power outages. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 7 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NWS: Union County tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has concluded the storm survey in Union County, AR, determining that a storm Monday morning produced an EF-1 tornado. At its maximum intensity, this tornado was approximately 350 yards wide, producing peak winds of 105 mph. The tornado traveled approximately 0.25 miles during its one minute stent on the ground. No injuries or fatalities were reported with this storm.
UNION COUNTY, AR
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NWS: Jackson Parish tornado rated EF-2, peak winds of 122 mph

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that the tornado that moved through Jackson Parish on January 2nd was an EF-2 with peak winds of 122 mph. The tornado traveled about 15 miles in the 23 minutes that it was on the ground, reaching a maximum width of 1928 yards. According to the National Weather Service’s storm survey, three residents received minor injuries. No fatalities have been reported.
JACKSON PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Parish Storm Damage from Jan 2, 2023

Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices to give away more than 200 bikes to children across northeast Louisiana on Saturday. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of James Evans is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200. Kiroli Elementary...
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Severe weather damages Union County homes, buildings

UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KNOE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that residents believe a possible small tornado has hit Union County. UCSO is looking to verify the possibility of a tornado. No reports of injuries have been reported, but there has been structural damage. UCSO says storage buildings...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

Town of Lake Providence’s water tower now repaired, turns water on

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Town Hall officials in Lake Providence say the water is now back. The town cut off the water Wednesday morning after they discovered a leakage on the water tower over New Year’s weekend. Repairs to the water tower are now complete as of Jan. 4, 2023, according to Mayor Bobby Amacker of Lake Providence.
LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville man wanted by authorities for attempted second-degree murder

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is believed that Lewis was involved in a shooting that occurred inside the […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Severe weather causes damage in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: There have been reports of damage to homes and trees in Union Parish. The sheriff’s office also says some homes in the Haile community received damage. UPDATE: There have been reports of a power line down across a road and a car on Hwy....
UNION PARISH, LA
q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say

UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
RUSTON, LA

