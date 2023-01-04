ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Crews respond to residential fire in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Around 2 p.m. authorities responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane. No one was home and no one was hurt. The fire was found in the kitchen and was extinguished. The fire burned through the ceiling and into the attic,...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Park Board takes applications to fill vacancy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board has an open position and is taking applications from those wishing to fill it. Commissioner Wayne Munson resigned after he was elected to the Burleigh County Commission. The board typically holds a special election, but taking applications is not without precedent. This...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Two ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bisman Food Co-op experiences bare shelves due to multiple reasons

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Food Co-op has been struggling financially for years. But no one is throwing in the towel just yet. The Bisman Food Co-op is experiencing some bare shelves. Earlier this week, the board of directors sent a message out to all members saying they “have...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Corporate farming bill back in the Legislature; mixed support

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a well-known fact that agriculture is the state’s number one industry. Lawmakers in Bismarck see an opportunity to make it even more profitable. North Dakota is a leader in farming. “We rank first in the production of spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, flax...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bells quiet, but Red Kettle Campaign continues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though Christmas has come and gone the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign isn’t over. The Salvation Army is has not yet hit their Red Kettle Campaign goal of 125 thousand dollars. They said the blizzards and cold weather in December played a part, but they were also short on volunteers.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Volunteers help keep cats out of the cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The record cold temperatures in December prompted some volunteers for the Central Dakota Humane Society to take action to help their four-legged friends. Volunteers say stray cats in the Bismarck-Mandan area are especially vulnerable in the extreme cold. To help protect them, they are constructing portable...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Jeff Roberts Road to Frisco

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s more than 1,100 miles to drive from Bismarck to Frisco, Texas. The reward is the FCS Championship game this weekend. North Dakota State football is looking at becoming the first ever program to win double digit national championships. On the other sideline this weekend is South Dakota State, a team that’s quite opposite, they’ve only been there once before and they’re looking to win the program’s first title.
FRISCO, TX
KFYR-TV

Sentencing hearing in Bismarck murder-arson case delayed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck woman involved in her husband’s murder won’t learn her fate just yet. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed. Law enforcement found the body of Chad Entzel shot twice and burned in a Bismarck home in 2019. In a...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of fleeing from a car accident that seriously injured another driver on Expressway Bridge will serve probation. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving drunk across the bridge at around 90 miles per hour last August. They say he crashed into another car, flipped into the ditch, and hopped a fence and fled on foot. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Free art classes at the Dream Center offer creativity and hope

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center in Bismarck opened its doors to serve the homeless in April of last year. Since then, they have served more than 1,400 meals a week. However, it’s not just food that is feeding people there. One woman is helping nourish the soul.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Big Win for Braves Boys BB

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two days ago, the Mandan boys won a basketball game by three points. The Braves win was over then top ranked Minot so it made a dramatic change to the weekly Class-A poll. The game was tied at 57 and Mandan had possession at the end of regulation.
MANDAN, ND

