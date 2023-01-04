Read full article on original website
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
Crews respond to residential fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Around 2 p.m. authorities responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane. No one was home and no one was hurt. The fire was found in the kitchen and was extinguished. The fire burned through the ceiling and into the attic,...
Bismarck Park Board takes applications to fill vacancy
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board has an open position and is taking applications from those wishing to fill it. Commissioner Wayne Munson resigned after he was elected to the Burleigh County Commission. The board typically holds a special election, but taking applications is not without precedent. This...
Two ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel.
Bisman Food Co-op experiences bare shelves due to multiple reasons
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Food Co-op has been struggling financially for years. But no one is throwing in the towel just yet. The Bisman Food Co-op is experiencing some bare shelves. Earlier this week, the board of directors sent a message out to all members saying they “have...
Corporate farming bill back in the Legislature; mixed support
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a well-known fact that agriculture is the state’s number one industry. Lawmakers in Bismarck see an opportunity to make it even more profitable. North Dakota is a leader in farming. “We rank first in the production of spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, flax...
Bells quiet, but Red Kettle Campaign continues
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though Christmas has come and gone the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign isn’t over. The Salvation Army is has not yet hit their Red Kettle Campaign goal of 125 thousand dollars. They said the blizzards and cold weather in December played a part, but they were also short on volunteers.
Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 150 years with a look back
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s landscape in 1873 looked a little different. The newly formed city of Edwinton, which was made up of 147 buildings, was renamed Bismarck and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department was formed. “They probably dealt with some of the same types of situations...
Volunteers help keep cats out of the cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The record cold temperatures in December prompted some volunteers for the Central Dakota Humane Society to take action to help their four-legged friends. Volunteers say stray cats in the Bismarck-Mandan area are especially vulnerable in the extreme cold. To help protect them, they are constructing portable...
Jeff Roberts Road to Frisco
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s more than 1,100 miles to drive from Bismarck to Frisco, Texas. The reward is the FCS Championship game this weekend. North Dakota State football is looking at becoming the first ever program to win double digit national championships. On the other sideline this weekend is South Dakota State, a team that’s quite opposite, they’ve only been there once before and they’re looking to win the program’s first title.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 9 P.M.: Police have made an arrest in an armed bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue. Officers said the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities took 30-year-old Victor Antony Velazquez into custody...
Sentencing hearing in Bismarck murder-arson case delayed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck woman involved in her husband’s murder won’t learn her fate just yet. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed. Law enforcement found the body of Chad Entzel shot twice and burned in a Bismarck home in 2019. In a...
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of fleeing from a car accident that seriously injured another driver on Expressway Bridge will serve probation. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving drunk across the bridge at around 90 miles per hour last August. They say he crashed into another car, flipped into the ditch, and hopped a fence and fled on foot. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital.
A house divided: Bismarck family cheering for both NDSU and SDSU this weekend
BISMARCK, N.D - NDSU fans are some of the most loyal college football fans in the country. This weekend, fans of both teams will be cheering as loud as they can as NDSU and SDSU play for the FCS championship title. North Dakota State is the defending national champion. But...
Free art classes at the Dream Center offer creativity and hope
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center in Bismarck opened its doors to serve the homeless in April of last year. Since then, they have served more than 1,400 meals a week. However, it’s not just food that is feeding people there. One woman is helping nourish the soul.
Big Win for Braves Boys BB
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two days ago, the Mandan boys won a basketball game by three points. The Braves win was over then top ranked Minot so it made a dramatic change to the weekly Class-A poll. The game was tied at 57 and Mandan had possession at the end of regulation.
