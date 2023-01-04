ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Riot to reignite Annie’s flames in League with changes scheduled for Patch 13.2

Numerous League of Legends champions are on Riot Games’ radar for adjustments in 2023, with more of the obscure characters reaching the top of that list. An upcoming batch of changes is directly targeting one of the oldest champions in the game who continues to struggle at all levels.
dotesports.com

How to create and play a private match in Apex Legends

With the popularity of tournaments like the Apex Legends Global Series, many Apex players get to see the benefits of one of the game’s most important and exclusive features: the custom game. Custom lobbies are the tool by which tournament organizers create and run games where only invited teams can participate.
dotesports.com

When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event end?

Apex Legends is kicking off its midseason event in season 15, Eclipse. The Spellbound event starts at 12pm CT on Jan. 10, giving players a limited time to participate in everything the collection event brings. And there’s quite a lot of it. The Spellbound event marks the return of...
dotesports.com

8 key takeaways from League’s Patch 13.1 notes

The 2023 League of Legends ranked season is officially starting in a few days and the balance team revealed some of the changes that should be coming up in the first official patch of the year. While there aren’t many champion changes expected in Patch 13.1, Riot is hitting the...
dotesports.com

These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot

The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
dotesports.com

This failed Kayn invade is peak League of Legends experience

Invades are high-risk, high-reward plays in League of Legends, which unfortunately go wrong more often than the players would like. One player experienced an invade that was the literal definition of a horrible play, and possibly of a typical League game. A League’s subreddit user named NeverSeenAMoose posted a short...
dotesports.com

Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event is finally giving Seer his Heirloom

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced the game’s next event: the Spellbound collection event. In a trailer released Wednesday morning on social media, Respawn revealed what Apex players can expect during the event. Spellbound will start on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and run through Jan. 24. There will be four week-long shop rotations during the even that offer new and old skins and other cosmetics.
dotesports.com

What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?

The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther. From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.
dotesports.com

How many ranked players are there in VALORANT?

For most VALORANT players, the greatest mountain to conquer is climbing the ranked competitive ladder up to the game’s highest rank tiers. Starting in lowly Iron, competitive players will traverse through Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, and Immortal, with the end goal being the elite Radiant division. The...
dotesports.com

2 small buffs could completely change Apex Legends’ weapon meta

The line between “broken” and “underpowered” is a thin one when it comes to weapon balance. In games where weapon choice matters as much as mechanical skill and positioning—games like Apex Legends—it’s important to make sure that each weapon both feels unique and stays in line with every other weapon. Small changes are often all that’s needed to raise a weapon up or take it down a peg; for this reason, balance is best achieved with a light touch, not a sledgehammer.
dotesports.com

Full Apex Legends patch notes: All Spellbound event changes and bug fixes

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the game’s latest event, Spellbound—and it’s a doozy. It’s categorized as a collection event and includes an Heirloom for Seer, the return of Control, and the introduction of private matches for all players. There are 24 new cosmetics to collect, including new legendary character and weapon skins for legends old and new.
dotesports.com

Next-gen Nintendo console won’t arrive this year, analyst predicts

An analyst has suggested that a next-gen Nintendo console is unlikely to arrive in 2023. As part of the analyst predictions feature by GamesIndustry.biz, Ampere Analysis research director Piers Harding-Rolls gave some of his predictions for the video gaming industry. One of his points talked about the future of Nintendo, particularly the possible arrival of its next-gen console, as well as a Zelda-themed version of the Switch.
dotesports.com

How to get Seer’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

Ah, it’s time once again. There’s a new event coming to Apex Legends, and like most of the game’s major events, that also means there’s a new Heirloom coming as well. The highly sought-after melee cosmetics are some of the rarest (and most expensive) items that players can unlock in the game, and are frequently some of the best-designed cosmetics they can acquire as well.

