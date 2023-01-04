Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Xayah, Twisted Fate join detailed list of League Patch 13.1 buffs going live next week
With just one week remaining before the start of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, Riot Games has fully detailed what players can expect in the premiere patch of the year—with a few bonuses. After teasing the changes yesterday in the patch preview, Riot Phlox, designer on League’s...
dotesports.com
4 top laners, including K’Sante, to be nerfed in League’s first wave of balance changes in 2023
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a series of balance changes coming to League of Legends’ roster of champions. The game’s first major balance update of the year, Patch 13.1, will also serve as the first patch of the new season. Riot revealed the full details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
dotesports.com
Riot to reignite Annie’s flames in League with changes scheduled for Patch 13.2
Numerous League of Legends champions are on Riot Games’ radar for adjustments in 2023, with more of the obscure characters reaching the top of that list. An upcoming batch of changes is directly targeting one of the oldest champions in the game who continues to struggle at all levels.
dotesports.com
How to create and play a private match in Apex Legends
With the popularity of tournaments like the Apex Legends Global Series, many Apex players get to see the benefits of one of the game’s most important and exclusive features: the custom game. Custom lobbies are the tool by which tournament organizers create and run games where only invited teams can participate.
dotesports.com
The LCS gets the short end of the stick again as Riot reveals the League Season Kickoff schedule
Last night, just a few days ahead of the 2023 League of Legends Season Kickoff, which replaced previous All-Star events, Riot Games revealed a video teaser and the official schedule for each participating league. Taking place on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 across nine leagues, the Kick Off event...
dotesports.com
When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event end?
Apex Legends is kicking off its midseason event in season 15, Eclipse. The Spellbound event starts at 12pm CT on Jan. 10, giving players a limited time to participate in everything the collection event brings. And there’s quite a lot of it. The Spellbound event marks the return of...
dotesports.com
8 key takeaways from League’s Patch 13.1 notes
The 2023 League of Legends ranked season is officially starting in a few days and the balance team revealed some of the changes that should be coming up in the first official patch of the year. While there aren’t many champion changes expected in Patch 13.1, Riot is hitting the...
dotesports.com
These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot
The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
dotesports.com
Tyler1 slams Riot for taking too long to nerf ‘giga-broken’ League champs that inflate player ranks
Tyler1 is losing it again, and this time, he blasted Riot Games for how long they take to nerf overpowered League of Legends champions. Udyr, who he described as a “giga-broken,” is the champion he was talking about this time around. The energised Twitch star flipped out after encountering yet another player using the meta Jungle hero.
dotesports.com
This failed Kayn invade is peak League of Legends experience
Invades are high-risk, high-reward plays in League of Legends, which unfortunately go wrong more often than the players would like. One player experienced an invade that was the literal definition of a horrible play, and possibly of a typical League game. A League’s subreddit user named NeverSeenAMoose posted a short...
dotesports.com
Space dragon fantasy reimagined in Aurelion Sol gameplay update, pushed to League’s PBE
A new year marks new changes coming to League of Legends, and among them is a long-awaited update to a champion that has retained one of the lowest pick rates among all champions since his release. The comprehensive gameplay update for Aurelion Sol, the Star Forger, has been patched into...
dotesports.com
Lobbies for all: Apex Legends will finally fulfill one of the competitive community’s biggest requests
Apex Legends players got a little extra bit of magic with the first major event of 2023 in the game. Yes, Spellbound will have plenty of cosmetics, the return of Control, and a Seer Heirloom for players to pursue. But it also contains something far more valuable than those things for some people in the community: private matches.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event is finally giving Seer his Heirloom
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced the game’s next event: the Spellbound collection event. In a trailer released Wednesday morning on social media, Respawn revealed what Apex players can expect during the event. Spellbound will start on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and run through Jan. 24. There will be four week-long shop rotations during the even that offer new and old skins and other cosmetics.
dotesports.com
What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?
The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther. From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.
dotesports.com
How many ranked players are there in VALORANT?
For most VALORANT players, the greatest mountain to conquer is climbing the ranked competitive ladder up to the game’s highest rank tiers. Starting in lowly Iron, competitive players will traverse through Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, and Immortal, with the end goal being the elite Radiant division. The...
dotesports.com
2 small buffs could completely change Apex Legends’ weapon meta
The line between “broken” and “underpowered” is a thin one when it comes to weapon balance. In games where weapon choice matters as much as mechanical skill and positioning—games like Apex Legends—it’s important to make sure that each weapon both feels unique and stays in line with every other weapon. Small changes are often all that’s needed to raise a weapon up or take it down a peg; for this reason, balance is best achieved with a light touch, not a sledgehammer.
dotesports.com
Full Apex Legends patch notes: All Spellbound event changes and bug fixes
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the game’s latest event, Spellbound—and it’s a doozy. It’s categorized as a collection event and includes an Heirloom for Seer, the return of Control, and the introduction of private matches for all players. There are 24 new cosmetics to collect, including new legendary character and weapon skins for legends old and new.
dotesports.com
Next-gen Nintendo console won’t arrive this year, analyst predicts
An analyst has suggested that a next-gen Nintendo console is unlikely to arrive in 2023. As part of the analyst predictions feature by GamesIndustry.biz, Ampere Analysis research director Piers Harding-Rolls gave some of his predictions for the video gaming industry. One of his points talked about the future of Nintendo, particularly the possible arrival of its next-gen console, as well as a Zelda-themed version of the Switch.
dotesports.com
How to get Seer’s Heirloom in Apex Legends
Ah, it’s time once again. There’s a new event coming to Apex Legends, and like most of the game’s major events, that also means there’s a new Heirloom coming as well. The highly sought-after melee cosmetics are some of the rarest (and most expensive) items that players can unlock in the game, and are frequently some of the best-designed cosmetics they can acquire as well.
dotesports.com
Riot gives away all League champions released until 2021 for free, but only to a handful of players
Servers are live, and Riot is finally the official publisher of its own League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in Southeast Asia. From 2010 to 2022, the games were handled by Garena in the region. To celebrate the change, local players are getting a special gift: all League champions released until 2021, for free.
Comments / 0