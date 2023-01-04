Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Xayah, Twisted Fate join detailed list of League Patch 13.1 buffs going live next week
With just one week remaining before the start of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, Riot Games has fully detailed what players can expect in the premiere patch of the year—with a few bonuses. After teasing the changes yesterday in the patch preview, Riot Phlox, designer on League’s...
dotesports.com
Ahri’s art update in League appears to draw closer with assets leak from PBE
League of Legends fans who have been anticipating the launch of an art and sustainability update (ASU) for one of the game’s most popular champions—which was delayed slightly past the end of last year—may not need to wait much longer. Various updated splash arts, ability icons, and...
dotesports.com
Space dragon fantasy reimagined in Aurelion Sol gameplay update, pushed to League’s PBE
A new year marks new changes coming to League of Legends, and among them is a long-awaited update to a champion that has retained one of the lowest pick rates among all champions since his release. The comprehensive gameplay update for Aurelion Sol, the Star Forger, has been patched into...
dotesports.com
IceFrog’s return? TI winner seemingly leaks Dota 2 developer is coming back to save the game
Dota 2 balance patches got noticeably more stale over the last year and a half, with even community figures doubting the lead developer’s, IceFrog, involvement with the game. The sudden decrease in the “wow-factor” changes in each patch made fans believe that the unknown developer could have taken a...
dotesports.com
4 top laners, including K’Sante, to be nerfed in League’s first wave of balance changes in 2023
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a series of balance changes coming to League of Legends’ roster of champions. The game’s first major balance update of the year, Patch 13.1, will also serve as the first patch of the new season. Riot revealed the full details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
dotesports.com
Riot to reignite Annie’s flames in League with changes scheduled for Patch 13.2
Numerous League of Legends champions are on Riot Games’ radar for adjustments in 2023, with more of the obscure characters reaching the top of that list. An upcoming batch of changes is directly targeting one of the oldest champions in the game who continues to struggle at all levels.
dotesports.com
Nadeshot surprised with shadow ban 2 hours into Warzone 2 stream
Just a few hours into his early Jan. 4 stream, 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag’s plan to grind toward acquiring a nuke in Warzone 2 was quickly altered by an in-game shadow ban after his account was flagged. Nadeshot was deep into a Warzone 2 match...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends private matches rumored to have a steep minimum player requirement, leaving fans disappointed
Apex Legends fans aren’t too thrilled about a big rumored minimum player requirement for the game’s upcoming private matches feature. Renowned Apex insider Thordan Smash tweeted early this morning that the game’s upcoming Spellbound collection event will allow players to create and join private matches for the first time, as was officially announced by developer Respawn Entertainment yesterday. However, Thordan also shared that private lobbies will reportedly require a minimum of 30 players to start a match, which is as yet unconfirmed. Normal battle royale matches include 60 players either as 20 teams of three in Trios or 30 teams of two in Duos.
dotesports.com
Upcoming changes to League’s early surrender vote may decrease the prevalence of in-game hostage situations
It may soon be a bit easier to successfully leave a League of Legends game that seems unwinnable from the start without penalty. Riot Auberaun, producer on League’s Game Loop team, revealed that the team will be testing changes to the early surrender function in Patch 13.2, which is scheduled to release on Jan. 24. Starting with this patch, early surrenders in blind pick and normal draft will only require four votes yes instead of five unanimous, though as the change is in testing, it may not last longer than this patch.
dotesports.com
The Lissandra buffs in League Patch 13.1 could push the Ice Witch back into the meta
Riot Games posted a preview of the changes that might come with the first patch of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, and among the buffed champions there is one that stood out from the rest: Lissandra. The mid lane mage has been off the radar for quite a...
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Pokémon Go Larvitar Community Day confirmed as five more Crown Zenith cards surface
Ahoy, Pokémon fans. Another news day is upon us, and it is a cracking one. The first Pokémon Go Community Day Classic of 2023 has been confirmed, and it’s all about Larvitar. If you wanted to kick off the new year by snagging a Shiny version of it, you’re in luck.
dotesports.com
Leaked early access email could point to 3 new Fortnite skins in January
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is the attraction to collecting the different cosmetics that are featured in the game. Whether it be about representing your favorite characters from other IPs or taking interest in Epic Games’ latest concept, there’s a lot of fun to be had there. Because of this, players are always eager to learn more about new skins, and it appears a new, leaked email may point to four new ones.
dotesports.com
League of Legends and VALORANT services are currently down
If you’ve been trying—and failing—to jump onto Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends or into a quick match of VALORANT today, don’t fret. Many other people are experiencing a large outage that is currently affecting both games. This follows multiple reports of a widespread outage...
dotesports.com
The 10 worst League champions in ARAM
Although Howling Abyss is a map with random champions that has, just like Summoner’s Rift, its own meta and champions that are incomparably better than others. So, let’s take a look at 10 League of Legends champions that are struggling to find success and come out on top at the end of the day.
dotesports.com
These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot
The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
dotesports.com
8 key takeaways from League’s Patch 13.1 notes
The 2023 League of Legends ranked season is officially starting in a few days and the balance team revealed some of the changes that should be coming up in the first official patch of the year. While there aren’t many champion changes expected in Patch 13.1, Riot is hitting the...
dotesports.com
What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?
The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther. From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.
dotesports.com
How to create and play a private match in Apex Legends
With the popularity of tournaments like the Apex Legends Global Series, many Apex players get to see the benefits of one of the game’s most important and exclusive features: the custom game. Custom lobbies are the tool by which tournament organizers create and run games where only invited teams can participate.
dotesports.com
Aged like a fine egg: One ratty support pick has League fans looking for changes in upcoming patches
If you’re an AD carry player who’s been trying to climb the ranks in League of Legends, there’s a good chance that you’ve run into everyone’s favorite Plague Rat in the bottom lane—but as a support, not an opposing marksman. Twitch has run rampant...
dotesports.com
New VALORANT map Lotus release date and time
It’s the best time of the year for map explorers and angle finders in VALORANT, with Riot officially unveiling its latest map in Lotus. The setting for Lotus is India and it features a ton of gorgeous Indian architecture, carved out of ancient rock. Gameplay feature-wise, the map is...
Comments / 0