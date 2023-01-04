ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
msn.com

'Oh, for Christ's sake': CNN hot mic catches audible groan during Kevin McCarthy remarks

A hot mic moment from CNN caught someone from the network audibly groaning during remarks being given by House Speaker hopeful Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy, who had gone through over a dozen unsuccessful votes throughout the week in the battle for speaker, may still land the gavel after 15 Republican holdouts switched their votes on Friday, potentially inching his way to the speakership.
Houston Chronicle

The 6 remaining McCarthy holdouts

WASHINGTON - And then there were six. Kevin McCarthy made significant headway toward his long-sought goal of becoming speaker of the House on Friday afternoon. But even with 15 Republicans flipping to support him and bringing him closer to winning over a majority of the House, McCarthy remains a handful of votes shy. And while it's nice to demonstrate momentum, getting over the line could be difficult given how dug-in some of the holdouts are.
WASHINGTON STATE
Circleville Herald

McCarthy Elected House Speaker In Rowdy Post-Midnight Vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. “My father always told me, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” McCarthy told cheering fellow Republicans. Eager to confront President Joe Biden and the...
COLORADO STATE

