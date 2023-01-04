WASHINGTON - And then there were six. Kevin McCarthy made significant headway toward his long-sought goal of becoming speaker of the House on Friday afternoon. But even with 15 Republicans flipping to support him and bringing him closer to winning over a majority of the House, McCarthy remains a handful of votes shy. And while it's nice to demonstrate momentum, getting over the line could be difficult given how dug-in some of the holdouts are.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO