Monroe, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Cyber Security Incident Suspends Hudson Valley College’s Winter Session Indefinitely

A recent cyber security situation at an Upstate New York college has left students without the opportunity to partake in the winter session courses. Over the past several years, college students especially, along with K-12 students, have learned to adjust to ever-changing classroom structures. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the academic years that followed, students became accustomed to terminology like hybrid courses, virtual classrooms, seated or online.
NEWBURGH, NY
thephoto-news.com

Peer Power: The Sit and Chat Club

Warwick. After a period when relationships were often impeded by pandemic quarantine, Warwick Valley High School student Vincent Pinnavaia devised a way to deepen his friendships.
WARWICK, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

New director appointed for Goshen Public Library & Historical Society

Goshen Public Library & Historical Society (GPL&HS) Board of Trustees has announced that Catherine Lemmer will join the library as the new library director. Lemmer has worked in the legal and academic fields in addition to public libraries. Most recently Lemmer served as executive director of the Lake Forest Library in Lake Forest, Illinois.
GOSHEN, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Serino Thanks Community For Years Of Service

This New Year, I want to take the opportunity to sincerely thank the residents of the 41st District for allowing me to serve our community. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime, and our district is a better place to live and work thanks in part to our shared efforts and commitment to moving our community forward.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

State Comptroller Audits of Local School Districts Reveal Multiple Failures On Asset Management and IT Security

State Comptroller Audit of Pearl River School District Reveals Failures To Monitor & Account For Fixed Assets. A recently released audit conducted by the New York State Comptroller’s Office concluded the Pearl River Union Free School District has improperly monitored and failed to account for fixed assets. School district officials did not properly monitor and account for 70 percent of fixed assets reviewed by the state auditors totaling $546,527, and failed to follow their own Board-adopted fixed asset policies, according to the report.
PEARL RIVER, NY
Kwaku Amenorhu

5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degree

jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a collage degreePhoto byRonaldCandonga / Pixabay. New York City is known for its high cost of living and the pressure to secure a high-paying job in order to afford it. While a college degree is often seen as a requirement for high-paying jobs, this is not always the case. In fact, there are numerous jobs in NYC that pay over $70K and do not require a college degree. In this article, we will explore the job market in NYC and provide some examples of high-paying jobs that do not require a college degree. We will also discuss some of the factors that contribute to the availability of these types of jobs and offer tips for job seekers without a college degree who are looking to secure a high-paying job in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thephoto-news.com

Lorraine A. Jones

Lorraine A. Jones, of Monroe, NY, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was 66 years old. The daughter of Louise (Casale) and Vincent Ciofalo, she was born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 13, 1956. Lorraine worked as a Teacher’s Assistant for Prime Time For Kids...
MONROE, NY
rocklandreport.com

Pediatric Physical & Occupational Therapy Celebrates Grand Opening of Larger Facility in Nanuet

NANUET, NY – Pediatric Physical and Occupational Therapy of Hudson Valley, PLLC recently moved from New City to 160 East Route 59 in Nanuet and celebrated with a ribbon cutting on November 8th . The new facility is significantly larger to help more children, provide more operating hours, and it has a state-of-the-art therapy gym with sensory specialty equipment, a rock wall, zip line, trampoline, and spider cage.
NANUET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh weighs options for new city police headquarters

NEWBURGH – Finding a new home for the Newburgh City Police Department continues to be a front burner issue, Mayor Torrance Harvey said. City officials are exploring possible options, the mayor told Mid-Hudson News. “We did the Med-Tech acquisition a while back where we bought the old Med-Tech building...
NEWBURGH, NY
thephoto-news.com

Claudia D. Wysocki

Claudia D. Wysocki passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Monroe, NY, on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was 84 years old. The daughter of the late Rita (Cummins) and Richard Dill, she was born in Parkchester, NY, on September 3, 1938. Claudia began her career...
MONROE, NY

