Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice FishingMorristown MinuteKinnelon, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Cyber Security Incident Suspends Hudson Valley College’s Winter Session Indefinitely
A recent cyber security situation at an Upstate New York college has left students without the opportunity to partake in the winter session courses. Over the past several years, college students especially, along with K-12 students, have learned to adjust to ever-changing classroom structures. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the academic years that followed, students became accustomed to terminology like hybrid courses, virtual classrooms, seated or online.
thephoto-news.com
Peer Power: The Sit and Chat Club
Warwick. After a period when relationships were often impeded by pandemic quarantine, Warwick Valley High School student Vincent Pinnavaia devised a way to deepen his friendships.
chroniclenewspaper.com
New director appointed for Goshen Public Library & Historical Society
Goshen Public Library & Historical Society (GPL&HS) Board of Trustees has announced that Catherine Lemmer will join the library as the new library director. Lemmer has worked in the legal and academic fields in addition to public libraries. Most recently Lemmer served as executive director of the Lake Forest Library in Lake Forest, Illinois.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Serino Thanks Community For Years Of Service
This New Year, I want to take the opportunity to sincerely thank the residents of the 41st District for allowing me to serve our community. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime, and our district is a better place to live and work thanks in part to our shared efforts and commitment to moving our community forward.
rcbizjournal.com
State Comptroller Audits of Local School Districts Reveal Multiple Failures On Asset Management and IT Security
State Comptroller Audit of Pearl River School District Reveals Failures To Monitor & Account For Fixed Assets. A recently released audit conducted by the New York State Comptroller’s Office concluded the Pearl River Union Free School District has improperly monitored and failed to account for fixed assets. School district officials did not properly monitor and account for 70 percent of fixed assets reviewed by the state auditors totaling $546,527, and failed to follow their own Board-adopted fixed asset policies, according to the report.
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degree
jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a collage degreePhoto byRonaldCandonga / Pixabay. New York City is known for its high cost of living and the pressure to secure a high-paying job in order to afford it. While a college degree is often seen as a requirement for high-paying jobs, this is not always the case. In fact, there are numerous jobs in NYC that pay over $70K and do not require a college degree. In this article, we will explore the job market in NYC and provide some examples of high-paying jobs that do not require a college degree. We will also discuss some of the factors that contribute to the availability of these types of jobs and offer tips for job seekers without a college degree who are looking to secure a high-paying job in NYC.
'The People's Building': New Putnam Executive Removes VIP Parking Signs From Office Building
Visitors to the Putnam County office building will have an easier time finding a parking space. That's because the county's new executive, Kevin Byrne, made it a point to remove the VIP signs marking two spaces as reserved for the County Executive and the Deputy County Executive. Earlie…
Westchester and Rockland celebrate 1st babies of 2023
Marilyn and Kristoff Albanese gave birth to Luciano at 12:41 a.m. at Northern Westchester Hospital.
thephoto-news.com
Lorraine A. Jones
Lorraine A. Jones, of Monroe, NY, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was 66 years old. The daughter of Louise (Casale) and Vincent Ciofalo, she was born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 13, 1956. Lorraine worked as a Teacher’s Assistant for Prime Time For Kids...
talkofthesound.com
FRIDAY MORNING MASSACRE: In Final Act, City Manager Fires Entire New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority Board
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 31, 2022) — Chuck Strome, in his final official act as City Manager, fired the entire Board of the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority. Strome retired Friday after two decades as New Rochelle City Manager. The NRMHA website (which may not be entirely up to...
Poughkeepsie man wins 2022 weapons world title
Jesse Thundermoon Shadoan, of Poughkeepsie, won the 2022 Kuo Shu Bagua weapons world title, on top of winning other big-name competitions in 2022.
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
rocklandreport.com
Pediatric Physical & Occupational Therapy Celebrates Grand Opening of Larger Facility in Nanuet
NANUET, NY – Pediatric Physical and Occupational Therapy of Hudson Valley, PLLC recently moved from New City to 160 East Route 59 in Nanuet and celebrated with a ribbon cutting on November 8th . The new facility is significantly larger to help more children, provide more operating hours, and it has a state-of-the-art therapy gym with sensory specialty equipment, a rock wall, zip line, trampoline, and spider cage.
Family searches for missing Port Jervis woman
Hope Alive 845 is sharing Melissa Lee Conklin’s photos on social media, saying she was last seen in August of 2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh weighs options for new city police headquarters
NEWBURGH – Finding a new home for the Newburgh City Police Department continues to be a front burner issue, Mayor Torrance Harvey said. City officials are exploring possible options, the mayor told Mid-Hudson News. “We did the Med-Tech acquisition a while back where we bought the old Med-Tech building...
thephoto-news.com
Claudia D. Wysocki
Claudia D. Wysocki passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Monroe, NY, on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was 84 years old. The daughter of the late Rita (Cummins) and Richard Dill, she was born in Parkchester, NY, on September 3, 1938. Claudia began her career...
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
94.3 Lite FM
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
NBC New York
Hospitals to Cancel Elective Procedures, Discharge ASAP as Nurse Strike Looms: Sources
Time is running out, with just five days left from the possibility of New York City nurses going on strike at seven major local hospitals — but the nurses union says not all of those hospitals were at the negotiating table on Wednesday. Hospital sources told NBC New York...
Children of missing Yonkers woman ask public for help
Kimberly Rowe was last seen on Dec. 30 in the area of Getty Square.
