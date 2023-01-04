MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'

