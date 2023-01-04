Read full article on original website
'We wanted Macon to feel honored through their people': Couple brings community together through beard love
MACON, Ga. — Throw your razors away and let your beards grow. One Macon couple has created a community group that embraces beards and those behind them. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha met up with them to see how they've grown their brand and community. Ben and Ashah Smith are trying...
Warner Robins salon owner marks 58 years of cutting hair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of Classic Hair Designs in Warner Robins says she's been cutting hair for more than 50 years. She says she is the longest-serving hairdresser in the city. Classic Hair Designs is always full of laughter. "Oh, I love it. To me, it's like...
'Hot Chocolate Hoedown' kicks off downtown for January First Friday
MACON, Ga. — First Friday kicks off in downtown Macon on Friday night, and several businesses are celebrating by participating in the 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown.'. The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, but some places will continue serving drinks until they close. It is sponsored by...
'Georgia on my Mind' art exhibit at the 567 Center a highlight of Macon's First Friday of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon came out to celebrate the First Friday of the new year!. The 567 Center for Renewal opened a new exhibit with work by Claudia Hartley. The paintings were a part of the "Georgia on My Mind" exhibit. Some folks even found a resemblance in...
'People can visibly see a difference': Dublin to plant 1,000 trees for a more peaceful atmosphere
DUBLIN, Ga. — Something's growing in Dublin -- 1,000 trees. Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight created the initiative to bring a little more green into the city. For Kight, it's about planting for the future and investing in the community, "But then, from the trees itself, you get that essential thing you need, which is shade," he said.
VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
Warner Robins police still working on part-time patrol program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four months after announcing a part-time program to add more officers to the force, the Warner Robins Police Department is still trying to kick it off. "To protect and to serve" is an oath police take, but across the country and right here in Central Georgia, they face another challenge.
Folks in Forsyth say influx of new businesses causing parking issues in downtown
FORSYTH, Ga. — What do you get when you add an influx of new businesses, plus a growing community, plus free parking?. In Forsyth, you get a busy downtown. Some folks say that means limited parking, too. When visiting the area, it's likely you'll have to put your feet...
'Our whole goal is to spread happiness: New food truck law cooking in Georgia, goes in effect Sunday
MACON, Ga. — New year-- new laws. Starting Sunday-- January 1st, Georgia will see some different rules on the books. One impacts food trucks. Soon-- owners will be able to sell food anywhere in the state with a single permit. Members of the general assembly passed "house bill 1443"...
School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
'Truly a family affair': Eatonton family celebrates UGA on hay bales
EATONTON, Ga. — Who's that coming down the track? For folks coming in and out of Putnam County, it's hay bales decked out in red and black!. Some might say the Embry family has taken school spirit to a whole new level. "Genuinely, all we want to do is...
'Continuing to be a part of that legacy': Macon's bicentennial celebration expects 24+ events
MACON, Ga. — This year, the city of Macon is turning 200, and a yearlong celebration is on the way. In 1823, Macon was founded on the banks of the Ocmulgee River. For 200 years, Macon has grown to become a place to learn about its historical background. Furthermore, Macon had been a place to call home, shop at local businesses, and see live entertainment.
United Way of Georgia announces winner in 15th annual car giveaway
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:55 p.m.:. The United Way and Jeff Smith Auto announced the winner in the annual car raffle Friday evening. Winner Gwen Sutton will be able to choose from one of four cars: a 2022 Ford Escape, a 2022 Jeep Cherokee, a 2022 Ford Edge, or a 2022 Kia K5.
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
'Never, ever give up': Houston County boy who beat leukemia surprised with national championship tickets
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Kyler Pike was left speechless after being told he was going to the 2023 College Football National Championship in Los Angeles, California. Pike is a part of the organization Team Impact. They match children with serious illnesses and disabilities with college athletic teams. CEO Seth Rosenzweig says helping Pike get to the championship is just part of what they do.
'Tis the season to recycle your holiday trash in Central Georgia, but where does it go?
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — If Christmas passed and left behind loads of trash, you're in good company. But what happens to your trash after December 25th?. Think about it. All the discarded trash from gifts and holiday meals makes for a busy week for sanitation workers here at Houston County solid waste disposal facilities.
'Hope that tomorrow might be better': Washington County cleaning up after EF-1 tornado brings damage
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Wednesday's big wind gusts that rushed through Washington County were, in fact, an EF-1 tornado. After ripping through north Sandersville, many families were left to pick up the pieces. From downed trees and powerlines to roof damage, now people are starting to rebuild. 13WMAZ's Megan Western...
'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain
MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
Parts of Amerson River Park and Ocmulgee Trail closed due to river level rising
MACON, Ga. — Due to rising river levels of the Ocmulgee, certain parts of Amerson River Park and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail will be closed temporarily. According to the National Weather Service, river levels in the park have reached around 18.65 feet, which is considerably higher than the rivers normal levels of around 7 to 9 feet.
41nbc.com
Areas of Amerson River Park closed off due to flooding
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Recent severe weather has led to rising levels of the Ocmulgee River, so the Parks & Beautification Department has closed several areas in Amerson River Park. Here are the areas currently listed as closed:. Boat ramps on the north and south end of Amerson River...
