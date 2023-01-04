ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash

MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
MACON, GA
School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
FORT VALLEY, GA
'Never, ever give up': Houston County boy who beat leukemia surprised with national championship tickets

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Kyler Pike was left speechless after being told he was going to the 2023 College Football National Championship in Los Angeles, California. Pike is a part of the organization Team Impact. They match children with serious illnesses and disabilities with college athletic teams. CEO Seth Rosenzweig says helping Pike get to the championship is just part of what they do.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain

MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Areas of Amerson River Park closed off due to flooding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Recent severe weather has led to rising levels of the Ocmulgee River, so the Parks & Beautification Department has closed several areas in Amerson River Park. Here are the areas currently listed as closed:. Boat ramps on the north and south end of Amerson River...
MACON, GA
Macon, GA
