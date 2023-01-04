ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia's problems are just beginning. Russians will suffer long after putin is dead. Until the Ukraine recieves justice, meaning that it is fully compensated by Russia for all the deaths and all the damage, and all the aid that the Ukraine has recieves is fully compensated...Russia and Russians will know no peace, will not be part of the global community, and will not see the sanctions lifted or the return of the Russian intellectuals who left. The war will continue amd even if no Ukraine is left, Russia will not know a day without terrorism, within and without. No Russian deserves peace until the Ukraine recieves justice.

‘We have a common enemy’: Georgian soldier says Ukraine’s fight against Russia is his country’s, too

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Georgian Vadim Chkhetiani lies in a hospital bed in Ukraine, recovering from a serious wound suffered there in September while fighting with his countrymen, other foreigners, and Ukrainians against invading Russian forces. “There is this...
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate

While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”

