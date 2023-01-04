ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars sue over 1968 film’s teen nude scene

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5tXx_0k2WpXmm00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two stars of 1968’s “Romeo and Juliet” sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.

Olivia Hussey, then 15 and now 71, and Leonard Whiting, then 16 now 72, filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging sexual abuse, sexual harassment and fraud.

Director Franco Zeffirelli, who died in 2019, initially told the two that they would wear flesh-colored undergarments in the bedroom scene that comes late in the movie and was shot on the final days of filming, the suit alleges.

But on the morning of the shoot, Zeffirelli told Whiting, who played Romeo, and Hussey, who played Juliet, that they would wear only body makeup, while still assuring them the camera would be positioned in a way that would not show nudity, according to the suit.

Idaho murder suspect stopped twice by police during cross-country trip

Yet they were filmed in the nude without their knowledge, in violation of California and federal laws against indecency and the exploitation of children, the suit says.

Zeffirelli told them they must act in the nude “or the Picture would fail” and their careers would be hurt, the suit said. The actors “believed they had no choice but to act in the nude in body makeup as demanded.”

Whiting’s bare buttocks and Hussey’s bare breasts are briefly shown during the scene.

The film, and its theme song, were major hits at the time, and has been shown to generations of high school students studying the Shakespeare play since.

The court filing says the Hussey and Whiting have suffered emotional damage and mental anguish for decades, and that each had careers that did not reflect the success of the movie.

It says given that suffering and the revenue brought in by the film since its release, the actors are entitled to damages of more than $500 million.

An email seeking comment from representatives of Paramount was not immediately returned.

The lawsuit was filed under a California law temporarily suspending the statute of limitations for child sex abuse, which has led to a host of new lawsuits and the revival of many others that were previously dismissed.

Airline passenger claims United was ‘lying’ about lost luggage after AirTag showed it at ‘mystery’ building

Hussey defended the scene in a 2018 interview with Variety , which first reported the lawsuit, for the film’s 50th anniversary.

“Nobody my age had done that before,” she said, adding that Zeffirelli shot it tastefully. “It was needed for the film.”

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Hussey and Whiting have.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

Guns, heroin seized during New Year’s Eve check point

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three young Charlotte residents are facing charges following a checkpoint stop on New Year’s Eve, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies were conducting a checkpoint on New Year’s Eve along Garner Bagnal Blvd. and Cochran Street. One driver was stopped for operating without a driver’s license and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
RadarOnline

Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto

Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
Queen City News

1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
STATESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
SHELBY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy