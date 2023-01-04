Read full article on original website
Model Rachel Mee dies aged 25, days before her son’s first Christmas
Influencer and model Rachel Mee has died aged 25, days before her baby son Kyro’s first Christmas.According to a GoFundMe page set up by her friend Claire Robinson, Rachel died on 18 December after “losing her battle with the pressures of this world”.The social media star, also known as Rachel Kaitlyn, gave birth to Kyro in March. The cause of Mee’s death has yet to be disclosed.The fundraiser has been set up to help Rachel’s family take care of Kyro, Robinson wrote on the page.“This Christmas will be Kyro’s first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there, we...
Little People’s Tori Roloff admits sleeping in separate bedrooms after claiming she feels ‘underappreciated’ by Zach
LITTLE People, Big World's Tori Roloff has admitted to sleeping in separate bedrooms from her husband, Zach Roloff. In the most recent installment of LPBW, Tori, 31, asked her husband, Zach, 32, to give her "a little more credit." Tori admitted feeling exhausted from her responsibilities as the mother of...
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Joy-Anna Duggar breaks down in tears as she shares about her mom Michelle’s parenting ‘decisions’ in new video
JOY-ANNA Duggar has opened up about her mom Michelle's parenting choices in an emotional new video. Joy-Anna, 25, took to YouTube and Instagram on December 25 Day and shared another lengthy vlog which she described as a "Christmas Time Q&A." The pregnant star was wearing a khaki green sweater and...
Prevention
‘Today’ Show Star Hoda Kotb Left Everyone Speechless With a Shockingly Bold On-Air Outfit
Whether she's getting personal about her love life or giving important updates, Today show star Hoda Kotb is a force to be reckoned with on daytime TV. But she is also proving to be a standout when it comes to her fashion sense. Back in the summer, the NBC journalist...
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed
Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
Today’s Savannah Guthrie snubbed by co-hosts on her 51st birthday as colleagues take break from show & each other
TODAY’S Savannah Guthrie has been snubbed by her co-hosts on her 51st birthday. The TV personality has thanked some of her friends for giving her sweet birthday shout-outs on social media, but some of her closest colleagues weren’t included. Neither Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Daly, nor healing...
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking
A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’
Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
‘RHOM’ star Julia Lemigova reacts to wife Martina Navratilova’s cancer diagnoses
“Real Housewives of Miami” star Julia Lemigova is staying positive after her wife, Martina Navratilova, was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support,” Lemigova, 50, wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of herself and the retired tennis player, 66, with their dog. “Together, we will fight this ♥️,” she added. Some of the former model’s “RHOM” castmates sent their love in the comments section of her post. “We love you both and positive thoughts only 😍❤️,” Guerdy Abraira wrote. “❤️❤️,” Larsa Pippen added. Navratilova announced earlier Monday that she is battling both throat...
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant
Anthony Cincotta, who starred in Married at First Sight Australia Season 9, and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. After splitting up with Selin Mengu at the end of his season, he began dating a co-worker named Kate. They announced the addition to their family on Christmas Day.
Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans
"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
E! News
