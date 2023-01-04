ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin renews conversations over sudden cardiac arrest among young athletes

By Randi Hildreth
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke

Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.” A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo... The post Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy