Collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin renews conversations over sudden cardiac arrest among young athletes

Read full article on original website
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin Addresses Team Via FaceTime for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest
On Monday, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rather than returning to his feet, medical personnel rushed Hamlin from the field, sparking concern among his teammates, coaches, fans, and fellow NFL players. For days, it appeared...
Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke
Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.” A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo... The post Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0