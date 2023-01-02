Stephen Colbert's Late Show interview with Prince Harry got off to a lighthearted start Tuesday night. But when the self-exiled Duke of Sussex started discussing his raw new tell-all memoir, Spare, things got fairly serious fairly quickly. "Writing this book has been a cathartic experience for me," and it's nice to have it out finally for people to read, Harry said. He slammed the British press, his nemesis, for leaking fragmented, out-of-context bits to "turn it into a salacious headline." "Do you think that right now there is an active campaign by the rest of your family, by the royal house as...

