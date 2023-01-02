Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Fauci says he has 'no idea' what Elon Musk's talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the 'Fauci Files'
The billionaire teased the release of the "Fauci Files" last Sunday, continuing his attacks on the former White House chief medical advisor.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Prince Harry and Stephen Colbert go deep on the royals, the British press, Harry's frostnipped 'todger'
Stephen Colbert's Late Show interview with Prince Harry got off to a lighthearted start Tuesday night. But when the self-exiled Duke of Sussex started discussing his raw new tell-all memoir, Spare, things got fairly serious fairly quickly. "Writing this book has been a cathartic experience for me," and it's nice to have it out finally for people to read, Harry said. He slammed the British press, his nemesis, for leaking fragmented, out-of-context bits to "turn it into a salacious headline." "Do you think that right now there is an active campaign by the rest of your family, by the royal house as...
Comments / 0