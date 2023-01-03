A former offensive lineman who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars was found dead last week in West Lafayette, Indiana. According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Uche Nwaneri was discovered at his wife’s home last Friday after returning from a trip to Georgia. He drove from the Peach State to see his wife in Indiana. She found him unresponsive in a bedroom at her house when she returned around 1 a.m. When she found him, she called 911.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO