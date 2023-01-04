Roku is making big news at CES 2023: the company long known for its streaming players and easy-to-use software plans to release its own lineup of TVs this year. There will be two lines, in fact. One will be called Roku Select, and the higher-end models will be branded as Roku Plus TVs. And Roku is going for broke in terms of screen sizes. “Available in 11 models ranging from 24 inches to 75 inches, the new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will focus on the features that streamers have come to love,” the company said in a press release. Roku is also going aggressive on price; the 24-inch entry model will run $119, and the 75-inch TV will cost $999.

