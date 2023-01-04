Read full article on original website
Eve’s new gadget turns retro rollers into smart blinds
The purpose of Eve’s MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit for Roller Blinds is apparent right from the name: it’s a device meant to make your regular old shades smart by adding a motor and a way to talk to your existing smart home setup. That means you’ll be able to add automations that close or open your blinds when doing so can save you energy or just ask your phone or voice assistant to let some light in without having to shell out for an entirely new window covering.
The first smart deadbolt with wireless charging is coming this year — minus the wireless charging
The first wirelessly powered smart deadbolt is launching later this year — without wireless power. The Alfred DB2S is the first DIY-installable smart lock that can charge via infrared power transmission, and Alfred says it’ll be available for $299 at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other retailers in early Q2.
Aqara is bringing a HomeKit Secure Video doorbell and Home Key smart lock to the US
Budget smart home gadget manufacturer Aqara is at CES, where it announced a new LED light strip, presence detection sensor, video doorbell, and smart door lock. Besides being affordably priced, several of these products are compatible with Apple HomeKit and will also support Matter further down the line. First up...
Masonite’s door with a Ring doorbell and smart lock built-in will cost you $6,500
The smart door may finally be coming to a fancy block or neighborhood near you. One whole year after announcing its first smart door for residential homes, Masonite is now announcing at CES 2023 that its M-Pwr door is arriving later this year. The $6,500 exterior door will be sold at Home Depot retail locations, with the option for professional installations through local contractors.
Philips Hue is getting a $130 app for TVs
Signify, owner of the Philips Hue brand, is launching a Philips Hue Sync TV app for Samsung TVs. The $129.99 app will be available on Samsung’s 2022 or newer QLED TVs (Q60 or above) on January 5th and will synchronize everything you see on a TV to Philips Hue smart lights.
Roborock’s new vacuums take on one of Roomba’s best features
Roborock, arguably Roomba’s biggest competitor in the world of robot vacuum cleaners, launched a new line of flagship robot vacuums at CES this week. The S8 Series starts at $750, and its big new feature is straight out of Roomba’s playbook: dual roller brushes. While brushes may not...
You can finally buy the Ring Car Cam
More than two years after announcing it, the Ring Car Cam is now available for preorder. Starting today, January 5th, you can order the company’s first dashboard security camera at Amazon.com or Ring.com for $199.99, a savings of $50 over the regular price. It will ship to US customers beginning February 15th.
JBL’s earbuds with a touchscreen case are coming to the US
JBL recently announced a set of wireless earbuds with a touchscreen on the charging case that let you control your music — but at the time, they were only headed to Europe. Now, at CES, JBL has announced plans to bring the earbuds to the US. JBL’s Tour Pro 2 headphones will launch stateside sometime this spring, and you’ll be able to pick them up for $249.95, or about the same price as Apple’s AirPods Pro.
Drop’s desktop computer speakers are tempting me to ditch the headset
Drop has announced the new Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors today at CES 2023, the company’s first desktop speakers that promise to provide “high-quality” and “big sound” from an affordable and compact package. They support Bluetooth 5.0, include a standard 3.5mm headphone jack and aux-in line, and can be connected to an external subwoofer for additional bass and fuller audio. They’re also designed for both horizontal and vertical orientation for greater flexibility with placement.
This cute robot pet will warm your heart and protect your home
She sneezes, scratches, and roams the home easily, and even investigates suspicious objects
EcoFlow has three new gadgets for luxury off-grid living
EcoFlow announced three new devices today — a refrigerator / ice maker, an air conditioner / heater, and a robotic lawnmower / leaf collector — as part of its burgeoning ecosystem of portable, battery-powered solutions for residential homes, off-grid cabins, and RVs. They join the company’s new whole-home battery backup kits, also announced at the big Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
The last-gen Apple TV 4K is almost half off today
Getting back into the swing of things after New Year’s Day always feels like, well, a year in and of itself. Thankfully, if you’re feeling the need to unwind with your favorite show this weekend, the second-gen Apple TV 4K is currently on sale at Best Buy in the 32GB configuration for $99.74 ($80 off) and the 64GB configuration for $109.24 ($90 off).
Roku does the obvious thing and announces its own TV line
Roku is making big news at CES 2023: the company long known for its streaming players and easy-to-use software plans to release its own lineup of TVs this year. There will be two lines, in fact. One will be called Roku Select, and the higher-end models will be branded as Roku Plus TVs. And Roku is going for broke in terms of screen sizes. “Available in 11 models ranging from 24 inches to 75 inches, the new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will focus on the features that streamers have come to love,” the company said in a press release. Roku is also going aggressive on price; the 24-inch entry model will run $119, and the 75-inch TV will cost $999.
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook has modular accessories that add LTE, a webcam light, and more
The fourth generation of Lenovo’s ThinkBook 16p laptop comes with a unique feature: the ability to add modular accessories. Using the magnetic pin connector at the top of the display, you can attach the devices from Lenovo’s lineup of modular Magic Bay accessories, including the 4K wireless webcam, webcam light, and even an accessory that enables LTE connectivity.
LG wants to reinvent how you think of TV picture modes
Setting up a new TV? Ask any videophile or home theater nerd and they’ll probably tell you to set your picture mode to the movie/cinema option (or whatever’s closest on your particular TV) and leave it there. Traditionally, this has been the most color accurate option and leans toward a pleasant, warm white balance instead of the cooler temperature that usually accompanies “standard” modes. But there are inevitably those people who prefer the standard or vivid settings — much to the chagrin of enthusiasts.
Nvidia’s latest AI tech can upscale old blurry YouTube videos
Nvidia has turned its AI upscaling technology on a new target: blurry web video. Announced this week during its CES 2023 presentation, RTX Video Super Resolution is designed to upscale video watched through the Chrome or Edge browsers on a PC to the equivalent of 4K. The catch is that you’ll need a relatively modern Nvidia GPU to benefit from the feature, with only its most recent 30 and 40-series GPUs listed as getting support when it releases next month.
Satechi’s new charger delivers 200 watts of power to six ports
At CES 2023, Satechi announced what it calls its most powerful charger yet: a new GaN charging hub capable of delivering 200 watts of power. Basically, it can charge a lot of stuff at once and do it at high speeds, too. The GaN charger comes with six USB-C PD...
Coming soon: smart homes where the electricity isn’t so dumb
I don’t know if Schneider Electric will be the one to crack it, but I like what it’s promising here at CES 2023 — a smart home where the electrical circuits themselves are smart enough to keep your house powered, save on your energy bill, manage solar, and charge electric vehicles, all through a single app.
Google’s new split-screen look for Android Auto is rolling out to everyone
The Android Auto look and feel has evolved greatly since we reviewed it in 2015, but now its biggest update is starting to roll out to all users, introducing a split-screen UI that can let you see more things at once. Keeping the map on screen while also adding one or two other panes makes it a bit more like Apple’s current approach to CarPlay, and Google says its focus is on creating a “more personal, easy-to-use experience from behind the wheel.”
Lenovo’s Project Chronos lets you beam yourself into virtual worlds
Lenovo usually shows up to CES with a bunch of laptops and monitors, but this year, it’s bringing along something quite a bit different: Project Chronos, a device that lets you beam an avatar of yourself into virtual worlds. The device, a medium-size gray box powered by a 13th...
