WANE-TV
Police seek suspect in crash, robbery of Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash and alleged burglary at the same address. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported burglary at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne Arrested In Connection To Suttenfield Avenue Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection to a recent stabbing incident. Shortly before 5 P.M. Thursday, Fort Wayne Police arrested Christopher Moore on a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace. Moore had active warrants in connection to the stabbing incident that happened back on December 29th in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Moore was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Allen County Jail for the charge of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. An initial trial date is still pending.
WANE-TV
Police: Man fires shots at Auburn officers, causes 4-hour standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man faces two counts of attempted murder after reportedly firing gunshots at officers and initiating a four-hour standoff, according to the Auburn Police Department (APD). At approximately 10:44 p.m. Thursday, the APD responded to the 1900 block of South Wayne Street in...
WANE-TV
Police arrest suspect in late December stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, police announced a suspect had been arrested in connection to a late December stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 36-year-old Christopher Moore at approximately 4:42 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace.
wfft.com
Police charge 3 men with murder in deadly Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say they have arrested and charged three men with murder in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded. Investigators say 23-year-old Rapheal Brown, 31-year-old Rashun Carter, and 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor are each charged with murder,...
Court docs: Man charged in fake gun deal that led to November shooting death
A Fort Wayne man is facing murder and robbery charges in connection to a fake gun deal that turned into a shooting death this past November.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 killing outside Broadway bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court on Friday found a man guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection to a 2019 killing outside a bar near downtown. Michael O. Anderson, Jr., 25, had been accused of...
WOWO News
Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
wfft.com
Woman injured in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman sustained injuries in a crash around 7:28 Friday morning in DeKalb County. Police say Sandra Hillary, 76, of St. Joe, was at the stop sign at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60. She left the stop and pulled into the path of a car driven by Henry McKinnon, 54, of Auburn, who was southbound on CR 35.
WANE-TV
After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to 2017 murders
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Dustin M. Neal, age 35, was arrested Tuesday and connected to the 2017 murders of Noele Trice and Bryan Lash. According to Fort Wayne Police, he is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, and two counts of robbery. The murders took place in the victim’s Weisser Park Ave home on June 10, 2017.
Suspect sought in Lima shooting death
LIMA — Police have identified a suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant. The Lima Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Takal L. Austin, 18, of Lima, who has an active felony warrant for homicide in reference to the shooting.
WOWO News
Three arrested in connection to Tuesday night homicide case; victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested in connection to a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man in life-threatening condition. Police responded to the 2500 block of South Anthony Blvd. at 7:04 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with two gunshot victims inside. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.
963xke.com
Arrests made in deadly South Anthony shooting
UPDATE (January 4, 2023):. Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting on Tuesday evening. On January 3rd, 2023 at 1904 hours, Fort Wayne Police Officers responded to the reported shooting. Police say a vehicle containing two gunshot victims...
WOWO News
One Woman Dead, Another Man Seriously Injured In Tuesday Night Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Tuesday Night fatal shooting in Fort Wayne. Shortly after 7 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Simons Street and Anthony Blvd on a shots fired report. Upon their arrival they found an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene, as well as an adult male on scene and was transported to a local hospital where he was downgraded to life threatening condition. Police discovered multiple buildings damaged during the incident as they are continuing to investigate the incident. The names of the victims have not yet been released. Those with information are being asked to contact Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
wfft.com
Motorcycle driver seriously hurt in crash with Fort Wayne animal control SUV
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A motorcycle driver is seriously injured after a crash with a Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control SUV this morning. The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hawks Wood Trace and Minnich Road near Hoagland. The Allen County Sheriff's Department says the...
wfft.com
No one injured in fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Firefighters reported no injuries in a fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Wednesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a fire at 4206 Hoagland Ave. Fire crews were on the scene in three minutes. They found smoke and fire coming from the...
Man who fled, tried to hit officer, is convicted
LIMA — A Dayton man who led Lima police on a high-speed chase through residential areas of the city in September was convicted by an Allen County jury Tuesday of two felonies, including a felonious assault charge based on his attempt to injure a police officer with his vehicle.
