Northern California storm: A look at levee damage in south Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Mud, money, water, and time. Those are all the things Reclamation District 800 in south Sacramento is currently fighting. Crews have been working around the clock to repair levee breaches and they say this is the worst levee break they have seen in decades. ABC10's Alex...
Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents
The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected. In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
'We flood-fight out here': A close look at the Cosumnes River levee breaks
WILTON, Calif. — From atop the northside Cosumnes River levee, Leland Schneider looked across a parcel of Wilton farmland on Thursday that just days ago was underwater. From Sunday into Monday, the area looked like a lake, he said. The land sits beneath the largest of three breaks in...
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
Jackknifed big rig blocks street in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A jackknifed big rig is blocking the street in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Northbound Pershing Avenue at Poplar Street is closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
Pumping stormwater into South Sacramento park combats flooding, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Munger's Lake in South Sacramento was partially filled after the California Gold Rush of the 1800s to create a neighborhood park, but Sacramento officials also found a new use for the lake — flood control. One way to keep the city's water system from flooding...
3 people found dead after New Year’s storms in Sacramento County identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people found dead after New Year’s weekend storms. Steven Sampson, 45, from McAlester, Oklahoma: Sampson’s body was found Sunday morning in a car off Dillard Road near Highway 99. Officials discovered the vehicle by helicopter and a boat was sent out to recover his body.
What safety tools to have in your car for an emergency
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared dramatic new video of multiple water rescues during the New Year’s Eve storm over the weekend. They used boats and went vehicle to vehicle to locate trapped victims near Highway 99. For Lori Osmond, her motto is "be prepared,...
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
Stockton registers historic rainfall during winter storms
The series of storms that started on Dec. 27 led to Stockton and Modesto having their wettest December on record. Stockton registers historic rainfall during winter …. The series of storms that started on Dec. 27 led to Stockton and Modesto having their wettest December on record. More atmospheric rivers...
Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
El Dorado County attack suspect found dead in American River after storm, sheriff says
A man wanted in connection with an attack that injured two people in El Dorado County last month was found dead in the American River on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Bruce Gordon’s body was recovered from the South Fork of the river “after the storm weather,” the sheriff’s...
San Joaquin County Emergency officials report no significant issues from storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in San Joaquin County are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday, hours after a destructive 'bomb cyclone' fueled by an atmospheric river made landfall in Northern California. According to the county's top emergency official, Tiffany Heyer, neither levee breaches nor storm-related deaths have been...
Asha Urban Baths expands to Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — A bathhouse business is planning to expand into the eastern part of Sacramento County after signing a lease for a new space in Folsom. Asha Urban Baths will take over 9611 Greenback Lane, previously occupied by Scott's Seafood. The space in Folsom is 6,389 square feet.
'We're on watch everyday': RV park residents in the Delta brace for more storms
WALNUT GROVE, Calif. — New Hope Landing RV Park bared the brunt of Northern California's latest atmospheric river, resulting in flooding and residents to prepare for the next series of upcoming storms. At this Walnut Grove trailer park, Sheri Schermerhorn has her pick-up packed and is ready for the...
