El Dorado County, CA

Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
FAIR OAKS, CA
Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents

The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected.  In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
STOCKTON, CA
What safety tools to have in your car for an emergency

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared dramatic new video of multiple water rescues during the New Year’s Eve storm over the weekend. They used boats and went vehicle to vehicle to locate trapped victims near Highway 99. For Lori Osmond, her motto is "be prepared,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode

Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Stockton registers historic rainfall during winter storms

The series of storms that started on Dec. 27 led to Stockton and Modesto having their wettest December on record. Stockton registers historic rainfall during winter …. The series of storms that started on Dec. 27 led to Stockton and Modesto having their wettest December on record. More atmospheric rivers...
STOCKTON, CA
Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
ROSEVILLE, CA
Asha Urban Baths expands to Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — A bathhouse business is planning to expand into the eastern part of Sacramento County after signing a lease for a new space in Folsom. Asha Urban Baths will take over 9611 Greenback Lane, previously occupied by Scott's Seafood. The space in Folsom is 6,389 square feet.
FOLSOM, CA
