97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill

Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
stnonline.com

Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York

On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car

A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
NEW CITY, NY
wpdh.com

Top Spots to Grab a Great Meal in New Windsor

All right, so I know I've said this a few times before but my hometown is located right here in the Hudson Valley. A little town called New Windsor. I've lived there my entire life and I'd say my hometown is like most hometowns. You go to specific places, develop specific routines and it all just becomes a part of your everyday life.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years

A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Broken Stuff Repaired like New at Hudson Valley Repair Café

Chances are some part of your New Year's resolutions revolved around getting something fixed. Big or small we all have things in our lives that are broken. Sometimes it is easier to just go get something new to replace what is no longer working or that item that is officially broken. But if it is your favorite or has sentimental value chances are you'd rather get it fixed. That is what a Repair Cafe is all about.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them

The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
PEEKSKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

