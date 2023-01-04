Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill
Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Victory! 5-Star Bakery Finally Announces Physical Store In HV
It's not just the owner who's celebrating the approaching grand opening of one of the most impressive cookie companies in the Hudson Valley. Hundreds of Ulster County residents expressed their joy when the news was announced recently on Facebook. New Small Business in the Hudson Valley. It's hard to keep...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York
On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car
A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
New York Grinch Ruins Christmas In Hudson Valley, Can You Help?
Can you help police from the Hudson Valley find this man who is accused of ruining a family's Christmas?. On Monday, Jan. 2. police from Orange County asked the public for help in finding a man who is accused of stealing Christmas decorations on two separate occasion. New York Grinch...
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
Top Spots to Grab a Great Meal in New Windsor
All right, so I know I've said this a few times before but my hometown is located right here in the Hudson Valley. A little town called New Windsor. I've lived there my entire life and I'd say my hometown is like most hometowns. You go to specific places, develop specific routines and it all just becomes a part of your everyday life.
Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years
A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
Some in New York Shocked There’s No ‘Poop Fairy’ in Empire State
New signs seen in New York State confirm "There Is No Poop Fairy." If you own a dog, a poop fairy would be pretty cool! My least favorite part about being a dog owner is having to pick up my dog's smelly, sometimes slimy, poop. Adding even more insult, is sometimes my dog kicks dirt toward me as I'm picking up after her!
Mixed Reviews On Week 1 Of The Hudson Valley’s Latest Traffic Circle
If you felt like 2022 was full of announcements of traffic circles (or rotaries) being constructed across the Hudson Valley, you aren't alone. The talk of the town, er, the Hudson Valley over the past few months has focused a great deal on where they were being built, and then followed up with complaints of people not knowing how to 'properly' use them.
Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him
A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Broken Stuff Repaired like New at Hudson Valley Repair Café
Chances are some part of your New Year's resolutions revolved around getting something fixed. Big or small we all have things in our lives that are broken. Sometimes it is easier to just go get something new to replace what is no longer working or that item that is officially broken. But if it is your favorite or has sentimental value chances are you'd rather get it fixed. That is what a Repair Cafe is all about.
Woman fatally struck in New City
Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City.
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them
The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
