I-81 traffic stop leads to meth, weed seized
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a wanted man after they pulled him over on I-81 and multiple drugs were found stashed inside his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 27 around 2:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 81 for numerous traffic violations. Troopers investigating say […]
658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
WOLF
Three arrested, one accused of assaulting officer after found driving stolen car
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Three men were taken into custody in Luzerne County after police say they were found driving a stolen vehicle. According to the Hazleton Police Department, around 2 AM Wednesday. officers received notification that a vehicle with a stolen PA Registration license plate was located in the area of Seybert and 3rd streets.
Dealer pled guilty to selling meth, fentanyl in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a Hazleton man pled guilty to distributing over 50 grams of meth and over 2,000 fentanyl bags in the Luzerne County area. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, William Heck, 41, of Hazleton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs. […]
Man allegedly found with 530 suspected fentanyl pills facing charges
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a Hazleton man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of large amounts of fentanyl. On December 29, just before 1:30 a.m., officers say they were dispatched to the 300 block of East Juniper Street for a reported burglary. Officials say upon arrival at […]
YAHOO!
Man charged with stealing vehicle in Carbondale
Jan. 7—A Scranton man who police suspect was high on methamphetamine stole a car Thursday left running while the driver looked for her wallet, Carbondale police said. John R. Horvath III, 26, 3032 1/2 Division St., is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.
Craps dealer, patron charged in cheating scheme
PLAINS TWP. — A table game dealer at Mohegan Pennsylvania casino and a patron were arraigned Friday on allegations of a cheating scheme
WOLF
Monroe Co. man sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Stroudsburg man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl for over a year, resulting in the death of at least one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 31-year-old Edward Johnson was sentenced following his conviction...
Suspects linked to Kingston fatal shooting waive hearings
WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in Kingston last year waived their rights to a preliminary he
YAHOO!
Scranton man shoots at woman, police say
Jan. 6—A Scranton man shot at a woman several times early Thursday morning after hours of argument, city police said Friday. Arsenio R. Willey, 33, 1103 1/2 Snyder Ave., faces two counts of felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. No injuries were reported in the shooting near Willey's home.
State police SERT on scene of active WB Township police incident
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is on the scene of a developing police incident in Wilkes-Barre Township. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for some parts of Wilkes-Barre Township as police respond to an active incident. According to the Luzerne […]
Loaded firearm, fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
LARKSVILLE — A Kingston man awaiting trial in Luzerne County Court for his alleged role in a shooting between rival groups in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested on allegations he was in possession of a loaded firearm and a large amount of fentanyl pills. Syncire Deviner Nickens, 20, of...
YAHOO!
Olyphant contractor charged with home improvement fraud
Jan. 5—An Olyphant home improvement contractor took $1,200 from a Scranton woman last year for a project he failed to complete or even start, Lackawanna County detectives said. John James Garzarella, 40, 702 E. Lackawanna Ave., was arraigned Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Joanne Corbett on a felony charge...
wkok.com
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
pahomepage.com
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
YAHOO!
Mahanoy City man waives hearing; police say he tried to run over tow truck driver
Jan. 6—SHENANDOAH — A Mahanoy City man charged with trying to run over a tow truck driver who was repossessing his vehicle waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. Cesar Antonio Valenzuela Rojas, 26, of 311 W. Mahanoy Ave., was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge...
YAHOO!
State prison sentence set for man charged in deadly Lackawanna County Prison brawl
Jan. 4—A Scranton man charged with killing a fellow Lackawanna County Prison inmate while jailed on arson-related charges sought probation but received a state prison sentence Wednesday. Jesus Castro Estrada, 35, 1220 Dartmouth St., was sentenced to 27 to 66 months in state prison for charges stemming from the...
YAHOO!
Coroner: Single gun shot killed suspected shooter in Geisinger incident
Jan. 5—A Mount Carmel man believed to be linked to the fatal shooting of a Geisinger Medical Center employee in the employee parking lot last week died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy R. Reese. A forensic autopsy was performed Wednesday...
Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. Flames broke out at the Green Acres Apartments just before 1:00 a.m. and one man died while nearly 10 residents are now displaced. Police have charged 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls with […]
Police arrest Scranton man for firing shots during road rage incident
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing multiple charges after firing shots at an occupied car during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., 25-year-old Erik Viquez was traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway when, police say, another vehicle attempted to move into […]
