Garden City, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police: Man arrested after shooting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting after one person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release Friday. After receiving reports of shots fired, police responded to West Colonial Street just before 11:45 p.m. Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Thursday night shooting in Boise

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to a report of shots fired Thursday night at 11:43 PM on the 7200 block of W. Colonial St. When officers arrived on the scene there were multiple vehicles and witnesses in the immediate area. Witnesses indicated that there was one victim, an adult male who was transported by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital and treated for a gunshot wound before officers arrived on the scene, and a male suspect named Tristen Blackburn (18) of Boise.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3

An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison

Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Boise Police seeking information on video voyeurism person of interest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise police are investigating a report of video voyeurism on Nov. 26 on the 1400 block of S. Vinnell Way. Investigators want to speak with a person of interest, a male who was last seen driving away in a small black passenger car with a Transformers “Decepticon” painted on the hood of the car. The hood was secured with bungee cords and the vehicle also had a missing front bumper.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

House fire near Vista and Cassia

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a fire at the home at 707 S Opal St near Vista and Cassia in Boise. No one was home and no one was injured, the homeowners were sheltered in the house across the street. The cause of the fire is unknown. CBS2...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police remind public of stranger danger, following possible child enticement incident

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is investigating a possible case of child enticement that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:55 p.m., a child was walking near his residence in the 1700 block of Arthur Street when, according to police, a man in a newer, black four-door sedan stopped to talk to him. The child said when he got closer, the man in the car asked if he wanted candy, which prompted the child to run into his house and call for a parent.
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook

Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology

For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

I-184 Westbound: Officer-involved shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE:. The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting today is an adult male. His injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in the hospital at this time. Charges are pending and he is expected to be booked into the Ada County Jail once he is cleared to leave the hospital.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Boise chiropractor accused of video voyeurism gets trial date

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor accused of recording two women while they changed last year in treatment rooms at his clinic will get a trial by jury. Justin Michael Anderson, 33, pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to two felony counts of video voyeurism. Judge Patrick Miller set a three-day trial, scheduled to begin April 18 at the Ada County Courthouse. A pretrial conference is scheduled for March 27.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Crash in Northern Nevada Claims Caldwell Man

WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Caldwell man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at the end of December in Northern Nevada. According to the Nevada State Police, officers responded Dec. 29, to a crash on U.S. Highway 95, about 50 miles north of Winnemucca, for a Chevrolet pickup that went off a curve and overturned ejecting the Caldwell man. The driver of the pickup and three children were taken to an area hospital. Nevada State Police said the driver had been going to fast for the weather conditions and lost control on the curve. The crash remains under investigation.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Southwest Idaho child's death linked to influenza

BOISE, Idaho — A Washington County child is Idaho's first influenza-related death among people under 18 years old in the state for the 2022-2023 season, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday. Before the end of 2022, at least 22 influenza-related deaths were reported in Idaho --...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

