Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Four arrested in Malone for endangering welfare of mentally incompetent or disabled person
MALONE, N.Y. — Four employees of a New York addiction treatment were arrested this week after police said they used illegal drugs in front of clients at a Malone residence. New York State Police said they were informed that employees at Citizens Advocates Inc. introduced crack cocaine into a household on Oct. 13. Investigators said some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of clients.
Alleged Queensbury Walmart shooter indicted on 6 counts
The man accused of opening fire in a Walmart parking lot, off Route 9 in Queensbury, last November has been indicted on six counts by a Warren County grand jury.
mynbc5.com
State Police: Plattsburgh woman killed when car becomes submerged in creek
WESTPORT, N.Y. — New York State Police report that a Plattsburgh woman was killed after her car struck a tree and became submerged in a creek. Troopers said 27-year-old Alexis Bouyea was driving east along State Route 9N around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
mynbc5.com
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after altercation leaves inmate with serious injuries
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont State Police is investigating an altercation between two inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility that left one person with life-threatening injuries. The Department of Corrections said on Dec. 22, a fight broke out in a cell occupied by 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall and 21-year-old...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Westport accident
First responders found car submerged in a creek at about 9:30 p.m. WESTPORT | Family and friends of Alexis F. Bouyea are now mourning her loss following an accident on Route 9N Jan. 4. New York State Police and first responders were called to a section of the state highway...
suncommunitynews.com
Altona man arrested for felony meth possession
PLATTSBURGH | An Altona man is now behind bars on a felony drug possession charge following an early morning complaint in the Town of Plattsburgh. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jake D. Barcomb Jan. 4 while responding to an unspecified complaint at 2:30 a.m. when Barcomb was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
WNYT
Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Homicides, gunfire echo as Burlington looks to 2023
Burlington had 5 homicides and 26 gunfire incidents in 2022. Car theft also spiked.
mynbc5.com
Margaret Street in Plattsburgh open after water main break
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Margaret Street in Plattsburgh has reopened following a water main break on Wednesday moring. The street had previously been closed from Riley Avenue to Georgia Pacific Corporation.
WNYT
Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole
Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
wwnytv.com
Half-inch of ice reported in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Freezing rain and sleet left trees, utility lines, and just about everything else encased in ice in parts of St. Lawrence County. A half-inch of ice was recorded at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Massena International Airport. Former 7 News reporter Keith Benman snapped some...
WCAX
Saranac Police unveil crimefighting app
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Police Department has a new website along with what they are calling a digital crime-fighting tool for the public. The website was developed with the help of Crimewatch Technologies to give those with mobile devices and social media direct access to crime and public-safety-related information.
‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
vermontcatholic.org
Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel
Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
Amid opposition, Forest Service rejects Silver Lake hut project
A Forest Service official shelved a plan to build a 10-person wilderness hut on the shore of Silver Lake, but expressed support for a shelter at another location. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid opposition, Forest Service rejects Silver Lake hut project.
Comments / 0