MALONE, N.Y. — Four employees of a New York addiction treatment were arrested this week after police said they used illegal drugs in front of clients at a Malone residence. New York State Police said they were informed that employees at Citizens Advocates Inc. introduced crack cocaine into a household on Oct. 13. Investigators said some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of clients.

MALONE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO