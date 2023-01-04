Richard Valle named chair of Kings County board of supervisors; Sarah Hacker sworn in as DA

Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Letters to the Editor: Not happy with Paden, Kairis roundabout vote; Protesting roudabout for downtown Hanford
On Dec. 20, I attended the Hanford City Council study session meeting. One of the issues was “presentation by City of Hanford staff and Peters Engineering regarding the proposed roundabouts or 4-way stops at the Douty intersection locations.”. This was also the first time our newly-elected councilmembers Mayor Travis...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford parks and rec reviewing permit to cut down dying oaks
Hanford's Parks and Recreation Commission will review a permit to remove two large dying oak trees at 502 W. Grangeville Blvd. during its Monday meeting. Dias Law Firm, the property owners, requested the trees be cut down, noting that they present a threat to public safety. Michael Dias, owner of the property at 502 W. Grangeville and founder of Dias Law Firm, said he wanted to keep the trees around but drew the line when they started becoming dangerous.
JOB FAIR: Fresno EOC looking to hire for food services and transit systems
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) is hosting a hiring event for people interested in food services or transit systems. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Nielsen Conference Center located at 3110 W Nielsen Avenue. Attendants will be able to […]
goldrushcam.com
Tulare County Sheriff's Office Reports Best Western Hotel Employee Caught On Camera Stealing Hotel Safe in Delano (With Video)
January 5, 2023 - The Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reports around 7:30 a.m yesterday, TCSO deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano for a report of theft. Deputies were told a newly hired employee, 21-year-old Elior Rodriguez of Earlimart, took a safe belonging to the hotel that contained money and jewelry valued around $4000.
Hanford Sentinel
Beloved coach and educator Gerald Scheidt leaves legacy of leadership
Gerald H. Scheidt, 79, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend, coach and regarded educator, passed away in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 20, 1943 in Sanger, California to Anna Metzler Scheidt and Harry Scheidt. A Celebration of Life honoring Gerry will be held at the Kingsburg Little Theater, Kingsburg High School, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
Man hospitalized trying to enter Fresno County Superior Court, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say was combative and was trying to enter the Fresno County Superior Court building in Downtown Fresno – while saying he was armed and dangerous – was arrested on Thursday. Deputies say at around 12:40 p.m., 48-year-old Joshua Smith of Fresno entered the main lobby of the […]
edsource.org
Tulare County passes $95 million measure to build a public university center for its residents
To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I feel like this...
goldrushcam.com
Property Crimes Detectives in Fresno County Arrest Parlier Man Moments After Two Armed Robberies in Selma, Suspect Charged with Nearly 20 Felonies
January 6, 2023 – The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports the following. Property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year-old Fernando Gonzalez of Parlier. He has. been booked into the Fresno County Jail on nearly 20 felony charges, including multiple counts of robbery and...
LOCAL JOB FAIR: US Forest Service hiring firefighters
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Forest Service is hosting a local hiring event in January regarding job opportunities in wildland firefighting. The in-person event will take place on January 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel located at 2233 Ventura Street in Fresno. Officials with the […]
Hanford Sentinel
'Dear Evan Hansen' brings the awkwardness and pain of adolescence to the Valley
“Dear Evan Hansen” has won over millions of fans all over the world and it may come as a surprise that the star was reluctant to embrace the charms of the show — at first. “I was really resistant to liking the show. Everyone likes it and I...
Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
IDENTIFIED: 81-year-old woman killed in Fresno County crash
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after being hit by a vehicle at Herndon and Del Rey avenues in Fresno County – east of Clovis – on Wednesday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 81-year-old Mary Phister of Clovis was hit by a car on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. […]
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
fresnosheriff.org
Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased
On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
GV Wire
Fresno Police Hunt for Man Suspected of Killing Neighbor With Shot Through Wall
Fresno police say they are now looking to arrest a fatal shooting suspect who initially cooperated with investigators. Kevin King, 42, is wanted for voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and being a felon with a gun, the Fresno Police Department said in a news release Wednesday evening. According to police, King...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Seeks Public’s Help In Locating Wanted Homicide Suspect For New Year’s Day Shooting
January 4, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports shortly after 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, officers from the Central Policing District responded to 4025 North Fruit Avenue, The Parks at Fig Garden, regarding a shooting victim. Officers and EMS personnel arrived and located 30-year-old Steven Montano, who had been shot. Montano was immediately transported to CRMC, however he died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
Man shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 identified, suspect arrested
The man who was shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 has been identified.
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
The photo is of 1800's Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid and his fellow gang members.
Comments / 1