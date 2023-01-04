ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Carolyn F. Wood

By Kevin the Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago

Mrs. Carolyn F. Wood , age 81, passed away Sunday, January 1st, 2023, at a healthcare facility in Rome.

Mrs. Wood was born September 20th, 1941, to the late Walter and Willie Fincher. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

She always loved spending time and making memories with her grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Douglas. Wood Sr. and her siblings Lorene, Nellie, Betty, Dorothy, Frankie, and Harold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnuUI_0k2WmQrI00

Surviving is her daughter Renee Hughes (Alan); son Douglas C. Wood Jr.; siblings Jean Wood, Sandra Sutton, and Kenneth Fincher; grandchildren Catherine Hughes, Harrison Hughes, and Victoria Hughes. Many other nieces and nephews also survive Mrs. Wood.

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 6th, 2023, at one o’clock in the afternoon at The Northview Cemetery.

To express your condolences online to the family, visit our website at www.liteseyfh.com and sign the online guestbook.

Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements for Ms. Carolyn F. Wood and is honored to serve the family.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XS6JO_0k2WmQrI00

The post Carolyn F. Wood appeared first on Polk Today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Polk Today

Denise Mae “Neesy” Lemon

Mrs. Denise Mae “Neesy” Lemon, age 68, of Temple, GA, passed away Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023. Neesy was born in Rockmart, GA, on April 1, 1954, a daughter of the late William E. “Red” Fincher and Frances Adaline Bollen Fincher. She had lived all her life in Polk and Paulding counties and was a […] The post Denise Mae “Neesy” Lemon appeared first on Polk Today.
TEMPLE, GA
Polk Today

Travis Caldwell

Mr. Travis Caldwell, age 47 of Aragon, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Mr. Caldwell was born October 17, 1975 in Rockmart, son of Dennis Caldwell and Teresa Phillips Caldwell. Mr. Caldwell is preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy and Shirley Phillips and Caleb Caldwell. Mr. Caldwell is survived by his wife, Amy Sims […] The post Travis Caldwell appeared first on Polk Today.
ARAGON, GA
Polk Today

Peggy Joyce Burnley

Mrs. Peggy Joyce Mann Burnley, age 84 of Rockmart, passed away peacefully at Floyd Medical Center, surrounded by family on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. Mrs. Burnley was born May 26, 1938 in Polk County, daughter of the late James Oscar Mann and the late Eunice Wilson Mann. She attended elementary school at […] The post Peggy Joyce Burnley appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
Polk Today

Mildred Lou Gilmore

Mildred Lou Gilmore, age 78, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born January 1,1944, daughter of the late John Henry Thurman and Dovie Lou Thurman. Mrs. Gilmore loved spending time with her family above all. She was a homemaker and enjoyed going to yard sales. In addition to her parents, […] The post Mildred Lou Gilmore appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
Polk Today

John B. Moates

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home would like to announce, on behalf of the family, the passing of Bishop John B. Moates. Bishop John B. Moates, age 62, of Silver Creek, GA, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. John was born in Springfield, Illinois on October 10, 1960, son of […] The post John B. Moates appeared first on Polk Today.
SILVER CREEK, GA
Polk Today

Sandra Gail Causey

Mrs. Sandra “Gail” Causey, age 67, of Cedartown GA, formerly of Rockmart, left her broken body behind and stepped into the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born on July 4, 1955, to Clarence James Costlow and Edna Mae Hulsey Costlow. Both of her parents were there to welcome her into […] The post Sandra Gail Causey appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Nancy Barber

Mrs. Nancy Barber, age 76, of Dallas, GA, formerly of Rockmart, GA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. Nancy was born in Rome, GA, on May 11, 1946, daughter of the late Parker Roberson and Bessie Deems Roberson. She had lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart and was a member of Euharlee […] The post Nancy Barber appeared first on Polk Today.
DALLAS, GA
Polk Today

Gerald Bobby Lee

Mr. Gerald Bobby Lee, age 83, of Cedartown, GA passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 in a Rome medical center. Gerald was born in Cartersville, GA on August 29, 1939, a son of the late Harold Franklin Lee and the late Annie Avis Sumner Lee. He had been a resident of Polk County since 1960, […] The post Gerald Bobby Lee appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

From winter to warmth: 2023 set to start with springlike temps

The winter wonderland at the beginning of the week after below freezing temps caused all kinds of problems transitioned to a warm start to 2023. Showers tonight and Saturday will transition to partly sunny skies for New Year’s Day and temps up to 68 to open up 2023. The forecast calls for sunshine and temps […] The post From winter to warmth: 2023 set to start with springlike temps appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

UPDATE: Stormy weather leaves Polk County soaked, road closures across the area

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a list of road closures from Polk County Emergency Management. -KtE Cedar Creek is running high and localized flooding is causing issues in Polk County, including a delayed start to school this morning. Overnight storms brought with it a lot of rain, and with it the […] The post UPDATE: Stormy weather leaves Polk County soaked, road closures across the area appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Report: Atlanta woman charged with DUI, child endangerment

Polk County PD finds mother asleep in car with a five-year-old in at Rockmart Hwy. Food Mart An Atlanta woman remained in the Polk County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after she was found early on Thursday morning behind the wheel in the parking lot of the Rockmart Highway Food Mart drunk and […] The post Report: Atlanta woman charged with DUI, child endangerment appeared first on Polk Today.
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Freezing temps on the way for Christmas

Snow is possible overnight Thursday as cold snap arrives for the holidays Those hoping for a white Christmas just might get it a couple of days before St. Nick is supposed to arrive as the National Weather Service calls for a chance for snow overnight on Thursday, with freezing temps to follow behind through Christmas […] The post Freezing temps on the way for Christmas appeared first on Polk Today.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Polk Today

Cities preparing for cold weather, but residents’ help needed to prevent pipes busting

This one goes for the entire county, heck the entire state: remember that old “leave your pipes dripping” thing you’re supposed to do when temperatures drop well below freezing? Now is the time to pay attention to that advice. City officials are asking local residents to leave taps at least dripping throughout the coming days […] The post Cities preparing for cold weather, but residents’ help needed to prevent pipes busting appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy