Mrs. Carolyn F. Wood , age 81, passed away Sunday, January 1st, 2023, at a healthcare facility in Rome.

Mrs. Wood was born September 20th, 1941, to the late Walter and Willie Fincher. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

She always loved spending time and making memories with her grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Douglas. Wood Sr. and her siblings Lorene, Nellie, Betty, Dorothy, Frankie, and Harold.

Surviving is her daughter Renee Hughes (Alan); son Douglas C. Wood Jr.; siblings Jean Wood, Sandra Sutton, and Kenneth Fincher; grandchildren Catherine Hughes, Harrison Hughes, and Victoria Hughes. Many other nieces and nephews also survive Mrs. Wood.

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 6th, 2023, at one o’clock in the afternoon at The Northview Cemetery.

Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements for Ms. Carolyn F. Wood and is honored to serve the family.









