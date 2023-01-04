ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Northwestern

Assistant Dean of Students Josh McKenzie announces departure from Northwestern

Josh McKenzie will march through The Arch one last time as assistant dean of students later this month, he announced in an Instagram post Thursday. “I have a never-ending list of memories I won’t forget & people who have impacted my core,” McKenzie wrote in the post. “I will miss the students most of all, students who had me laughing, crying, grieving, celebrating, & everything across the spectrum.”

