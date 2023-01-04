Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong WordCeebla CuudPhoenix, AZ
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work
PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
AZFamily
2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
AZFamily
Firefighters rescue man from roof of burning building near central Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were scary moments for a man who was trapped on the roof of a building that caught on fire near a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. The flames started around 3:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road. When firefighters got there, they spotted the man on the roof with a fast-moving fire around him. Crews said they used ladders to get to the roof and quickly rescued him. He was checked out and didn’t need to go to the hospital, Phoenix Fire said.
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
KTAR.com
Gilbert intersection set to reopen after broken water line caused flooding
PHOENIX — A major Gilbert intersection is set to reopen Wednesday night, five days after a water line break flooded the roadway, the town said. The East Valley suburb said Tuesday the leak at Cooper and Elliot roads was fixed, but crews needed a bit more time to repair the pavement.
KTAR.com
100 guests displaced after fire burns through Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — A hundred people were displaced Sunday night after an electrical fire tore through the fifth floor of a Phoenix hotel, authorities said. Fire fighters responded to reports of a high-rise hotel fire around 7:30 p.m. near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
School bus among 4 vehicles involved in collision in Glendale
PHOENIX – Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a four-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Glendale, authorities said. There were no children in the bus when the crash occurred near Olive and 59th avenues, the Glendale Police Department said. The driver and a passenger of a truck...
Westin Kierland Resort evacuated following fire
PHOENIX — Firefighters are at Westin Kierland Resort after a fire started at the resort Tuesday evening, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. The resort was evacuated due to the fire. Crews responded to the fire at the resort near Kierland Boulevard and Greenway Parkway on Tuesday evening at...
Over Easy to Take Up Residence in Peoria’s Shops at Lake Pleasant Development
The new shopping center, which is due to open this fall, also includes an In-N-Out, Raising Cane’s, and Handel’s Ice Cream.
12news.com
City of Phoenix continues deep cleaning process at 'The Zone'
Crews with the City of Phoenix are starting the second round of deep cleaning at "The Zone" homeless camp in Phoenix. Trisha Hendricks has more.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting outside Gilbert restaurant in August, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man outside a Gilbert restaurant in late August. Court documents say 27-year-old Warren Ishmael Bethel shot Michael Murphy multiple times in the parking lot of the Sandbar Mexican Grill on Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The shooting happened Aug. 28 around 2:23 a.m.
Widower files ambulance 'refusal' lawsuit against Phoenix
A widower has filed a lawsuit alleging Phoenix firefighters failed to perform medical tests and refused to bring an ambulance for his wife who died.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
‘Everything is trashed, it’s ruined’: Ahwatukee family loses everything in house fire
PHOENIX — Four days after celebrating Christmas, an Ahwatukee family lost everything they owned in a house fire. The flames broke out one hour after Joel Smith left for work on Dec. 29, near the Warner Elliot Loop and Equestrian Trail. “It’s a total loss they said,” Smith said...
AZFamily
Sister of Scottsdale woman killed in crash speaks on dangers of drinking and driving
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale woman’s family is speaking about the dangers of drinking and driving after the mother of two was killed in a bad crash the day before New Year’s Eve. “Dawn was small but mighty,” said Dawn Paugh’s sister, Heather Hassan.
fox10phoenix.com
Body cam footage released: Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
New body camera footage from a Phoenix Police shooting in Laveen was released. Officers tried to pull over a car three days before Christmas Eve near 47th and Southern avenues. The man ran out of the car, climbed over a wall, then reappeared with a gun in front of the garage. Police told him to drop the weapon, but they say he raised the gun and they opened fire. The man then held the weapon to his head and after 3 hours of negotiations with police he was taken into custody.
phoenixmag.com
December 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Clever name for a new Ahwatukee restaurant serving up egg foo young, orange chicken, Mongolian beef, lo mein and other favorites. Home of the $9.99 lobster meal opens a third Valley location. 1901 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Phoenix, angieslobster.com. Black Rock Coffee. Stop by for your favorite coffee drink or...
fox10phoenix.com
Backyard chicken: New Chandler city ordinance goes into effect
The ordinance, which was adopted by the East Valley city on Dec. 5, 2022, allows people to raise chicken in their backyard. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
KTAR.com
Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one
Day and Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing, located in Phoenix, is looking for anyone who thinks they may be the owner to the oldest unit in the city. Older AC unit repairs can be costly and add up overtime. Some issues to look for are abnormal and burning smells,...
