PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were scary moments for a man who was trapped on the roof of a building that caught on fire near a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. The flames started around 3:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road. When firefighters got there, they spotted the man on the roof with a fast-moving fire around him. Crews said they used ladders to get to the roof and quickly rescued him. He was checked out and didn’t need to go to the hospital, Phoenix Fire said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO