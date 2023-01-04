ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

KTAR.com

Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work

PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters rescue man from roof of burning building near central Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were scary moments for a man who was trapped on the roof of a building that caught on fire near a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. The flames started around 3:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road. When firefighters got there, they spotted the man on the roof with a fast-moving fire around him. Crews said they used ladders to get to the roof and quickly rescued him. He was checked out and didn’t need to go to the hospital, Phoenix Fire said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

100 guests displaced after fire burns through Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — A hundred people were displaced Sunday night after an electrical fire tore through the fifth floor of a Phoenix hotel, authorities said. Fire fighters responded to reports of a high-rise hotel fire around 7:30 p.m. near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

School bus among 4 vehicles involved in collision in Glendale

PHOENIX – Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a four-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Glendale, authorities said. There were no children in the bus when the crash occurred near Olive and 59th avenues, the Glendale Police Department said. The driver and a passenger of a truck...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Westin Kierland Resort evacuated following fire

PHOENIX — Firefighters are at Westin Kierland Resort after a fire started at the resort Tuesday evening, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. The resort was evacuated due to the fire. Crews responded to the fire at the resort near Kierland Boulevard and Greenway Parkway on Tuesday evening at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after shooting outside Gilbert restaurant in August, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man outside a Gilbert restaurant in late August. Court documents say 27-year-old Warren Ishmael Bethel shot Michael Murphy multiple times in the parking lot of the Sandbar Mexican Grill on Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The shooting happened Aug. 28 around 2:23 a.m.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body cam footage released: Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood

New body camera footage from a Phoenix Police shooting in Laveen was released. Officers tried to pull over a car three days before Christmas Eve near 47th and Southern avenues. The man ran out of the car, climbed over a wall, then reappeared with a gun in front of the garage. Police told him to drop the weapon, but they say he raised the gun and they opened fire. The man then held the weapon to his head and after 3 hours of negotiations with police he was taken into custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

December 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

Clever name for a new Ahwatukee restaurant serving up egg foo young, orange chicken, Mongolian beef, lo mein and other favorites. Home of the $9.99 lobster meal opens a third Valley location. 1901 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Phoenix, angieslobster.com. Black Rock Coffee. Stop by for your favorite coffee drink or...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ

