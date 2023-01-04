Read full article on original website
Related
KUOW
Suspects in Christmas grid attacks planned additional crimes, prosecutors say
The men charged with attacking four substations in Pierce County on Christmas Day were plotting even more attacks on the power grid before they were arrested, according to federal prosecutors. On Friday, prosecutors convinced a federal judge to keep Matthew Greenwood of Puyallup behind bars until he goes to trial....
KTVB
Seattle woman receives 60 months of community custody for 1997 killing of newborn son
SEATTLE — A Seattle woman was sentenced Friday to five years of community custody after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter last year for leaving her newborn son in a trash can at a Lake City gas station in 1997, where he was found dead. Christine Warren, 52, was arrested...
KOMO News
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle
Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Mason County deputies capture suspect in fatal shooting
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has captured a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday in the Tahuya area. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Elijah Ualika and three women lured a man into a secluded area near Lake Christine where he was shot multiple times and killed.
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating
A 50-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to evict him from a home near Munn Lake is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Deputies arrested Wen Yu on Dec. 29 after their attempt to evict him from a home near Tumwater escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT Team.
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park
Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
The Stranger
The Story SPD's Retail Theft Operation Told: Shoplifters Are Poor
I can't stop thinking about the Seattle Police Department's recent Retail Theft Operation. Its location: A downtown drugstore; its result: "11 shoplifting suspects" arrested. How it went down: SPD detectives worked very closely with "loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store." In this manner, the detectives watched a number of people "gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay." After officers caught these people, pictures were taken of the items whose ownership was not transferred by the market's universal equivalent, cash. The SPD's Twitter post composed of these pictures captured over 320,000 views.
californiaexaminer.net
Women Were Stabbed Inside A Bothell Apartment The Suspect Spent Hours Barricading Himself
On Wednesday, there were terrifying moments inside a Bothell apartment as police claim a man brutally stabbed a lady before barricading himself inside for many hours. On the Bothell-Everett Highway, a complex was the scene of the standoff. With what were deemed to be “life-threatening injuries,” the woman was transferred...
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
Seattle, Washington
Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car
Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Blood trail leads Seattle police to shooting victim
SEATTLE — A trail of blood led Seattle police officers to a man who had been shot in the leg in the Miller Park neighborhood. At 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of gunshots in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. When officers...
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
thejoltnews.com
Shoplifting suspect arrested after passerby gave chase
An alleged shoplifter was arrested with the help of a civilian who witnessed the man scuffling with a department store employee, the civilian had a gun and chased the suspect and fired his gun into the air. According to an Olympia Police Department report, the civilian ran after the suspect,...
Man barricaded himself in Mill Creek home after assault, SWAT negotiating
Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an assault in Mill Creek, where a suspect is currently negotiating with members of the SWAT team as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an assault with a...
Comments / 0