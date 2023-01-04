ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE
Minha D.

Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living

Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
wdwinfo.com

Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket On Sale Jan. 10

Florida residents can join in the excitement of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration with Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, available for purchase starting January 10, 2023. Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket...
FLORIDA STATE
rclco.com

The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2022

New home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 20% in 2022 compared to the pace set by 2021’s top communities. Rising interest rates and affordability issues, particularly in the second half of the year, have had a significant impact on visitor traffic and new sales. Sales...
SARASOTA, FL
thrillgeek.com

Disney World Announces Florida Resident Ticket Deal

Disney World recently announced a new Florida resident ticket deal. For a limited time, Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $20 more. A specially priced 4-day ticket is also available.
FLORIDA STATE
Minha D.

DeSantis Against 'Woke' Companies - Florida Pension Funds Will Not Consider ESG Principles While Investing

Florida Governor DeSantis eliminates ESG considerations from the decisions regarding state pension investments. Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr) The Financial Times Reports, "Florida will replace BlackRock as the manager of $2bn in state Treasury funds, part of a spreading Republican backlash against sustainable investing. The move comes after Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican US presidential candidate in 2024, led a resolution to stop the state’s pension funds from considering environmental, social and governance principles to guide investment. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has been outspoken about the need to consider climate change in investment decisions under chief executive Larry Fink."
FLORIDA STATE

