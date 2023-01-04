Florida Governor DeSantis eliminates ESG considerations from the decisions regarding state pension investments. Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr) The Financial Times Reports, "Florida will replace BlackRock as the manager of $2bn in state Treasury funds, part of a spreading Republican backlash against sustainable investing. The move comes after Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican US presidential candidate in 2024, led a resolution to stop the state’s pension funds from considering environmental, social and governance principles to guide investment. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has been outspoken about the need to consider climate change in investment decisions under chief executive Larry Fink."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO