WESH
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
What the new property insurance reform bill means for FL homeowners
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Many Southwest Floridians are dealing with a myriad of issues stemming from their home owners insurance. But what about The State’s new property insurance reform bill?. Thankfully, More in the Morning welcomed Mike Egan from Global Roofing & Contracting to break down what this...
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
WEAR
Manufacturing defect changing street lights purple in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- If you’ve noticed purple street lights while you’re driving early in the morning or at night, your eyes are not deceiving you. Some street lights in Northwest Florida have a purple hue. The Florida Department of Transportation says this is due to a manufacturing defect.
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
Florida Neighborhoods Are Gentrifying in the Wake of Hurricanes, Study Finds
Florida neighborhoods hit by hurricanes have seen little drop in interest from homebuyers. On the contrary, these communities have tended to gentrify, with the price of homes and the income of buyers rising slightly after a storm, a new study reveals. “Our findings show that the idea that people will...
Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
mynews13.com
There's a new lightning capital of the U.S., but it remains in Central Florida
Florida has often claimed the title of "Lightning Capital of the United States." According to a new annual report released by Vaisala, 2022 was no different. Four Corners, Fla. has been designated the area with the highest number of lightning events per square mile. What You Need To Know. Lightning...
miamitimesonline.com
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living
Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
wdwinfo.com
Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket On Sale Jan. 10
Florida residents can join in the excitement of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration with Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, available for purchase starting January 10, 2023. Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket...
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
rclco.com
The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2022
New home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 20% in 2022 compared to the pace set by 2021’s top communities. Rising interest rates and affordability issues, particularly in the second half of the year, have had a significant impact on visitor traffic and new sales. Sales...
State gives notice to take over Disney’s Reedy Creek District
The Florida State Legislature this spring will take up legislation to deal with the future of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District that came under fire from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year after Disney came out against his “Don’t Say Gay” law. According to...
islandernews.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Florida using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thrillgeek.com
Disney World Announces Florida Resident Ticket Deal
Disney World recently announced a new Florida resident ticket deal. For a limited time, Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $20 more. A specially priced 4-day ticket is also available.
Florida man becomes multi-millionaire after winning $15 million top lottery prize
A Pensacola man is now the fourth newest millionaire in 2023 from playing the Florida Lottery.
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
DeSantis Against 'Woke' Companies - Florida Pension Funds Will Not Consider ESG Principles While Investing
Florida Governor DeSantis eliminates ESG considerations from the decisions regarding state pension investments. Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr) The Financial Times Reports, "Florida will replace BlackRock as the manager of $2bn in state Treasury funds, part of a spreading Republican backlash against sustainable investing. The move comes after Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican US presidential candidate in 2024, led a resolution to stop the state’s pension funds from considering environmental, social and governance principles to guide investment. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has been outspoken about the need to consider climate change in investment decisions under chief executive Larry Fink."
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
