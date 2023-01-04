Read full article on original website
Ryan Day explains what hurts most from Ohio State's CFP semifinal loss
Ohio State was oh-so-close to beating Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes lost 42-41 but had a chance at a game winning field goal that did not sail through the uprights and head coach Ryan Day was asked about what exactly hurt the most from the loss. Since the Buckeyes were so close to getting back to the national championship for the second time in three years, Day was honest about his and the team’s feelings.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct. Less than a week after being upset in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan has more bad news incoming. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation and that charges are expected soon.
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting...
McDermott, Allen: Bills Are Ready to Play As Hamlin Recovers
Buffalo’s regular season finale on Sunday will be its first game since the safety’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football. As the Bills prepare to close the regular season on Sunday, it stands to wonder how mentally prepared the team will be in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football.
ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury
Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away. 1. This is the first Traina Thoughts of 2023, so right off the top I want to thank you for reading as we embark on another year together. I’ve been writing Traina Thoughts every weekday since 2017, and before that I wrote Hot Clicks every weekday from ’07 to ’13, so I thank you for the continued support. I’ll never be able to express how appreciative I am for your loyalty.
Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers
Streaming options for the last week of the regular season. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The 49ers are the biggest favorites in Week 18 against the Cardinals at home. San Francisco is favored by two touchdowns. The 49ers have won nine straight games since their 3-4 start, putting them in position to steal the top seed in the NFC if the Eagles trip up in Week 18 versus the Giants. Brock Purdy has a surprising 5-0 record, while gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt with strength in his completion rate (67.4).
Touring UCF Facilities with John Rhys Plumlee
UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee helps give a tour of UCF facilities.
Pelicans' Depth Will Be Tested Without Zion Williamson
Williamson, who’d been drumming up low-level MVP chatter this year, will be sidelined for at least the next three weeks of action due to a hamstring strain. Just as Zion Williamson and the Pelicans flexed their status as apparent contenders in the West by owning the best record in the conference in mid-December, things went a bit left.
Damar Hamlin Still in ICU, Critical Condition, Bills Say
The Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest during the team’s game against the Bengals on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown signs of improvement, but still remains in critical condition and in the intensive care unit after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, according to a statement released by Buffalo on Wednesday.
1 city turned down NFL’s request to host AFC championship game
The NFL is seeking potential neutral sites for the AFC Championship Game but at least one city will have to be crossed off the list. The post 1 city turned down NFL’s request to host AFC championship game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Iowa WBB Tip Time Preview - at Michigan
#16 IOWA HAWKEYES (11-4) at #14 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (13-2) SERIES: 73rd meeting – Iowa leads the series 52-20 (split last season) OFFENSE: IOWA: 86.1 PPG, 48.6% FG, 36.8% 3PT, 13.1 TO MICHIGAN: 76.4 PPG, 47.9% FG, 33.2% 3PT, 17.1 TO. DEFENSE: IOWA: 69.7 PPG, 39.7% FG, 31.1% 3PT, 15.5...
Week 18 Rankings: Tight Ends
Jalen Hurts's return should open things up for the Eagles offense and Dallas Goedert. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
