Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Related
Excavator stolen from SE Portland construction site recovered in Sisters
An excavator that was stolen from a job site in Southeast Portland almost five months ago has been returned to the company that owns it, and it’s partly thanks to KOIN 6 News’ coverage.
10-year-old found behind wheel of stolen car in North Portland, authorities say
Two kids were found driving a stolen car in North Portland early Friday morning.
Woman struck, killed by driver in Southeast Portland
A woman died after she was struck by a driver on Southeast Division Street in Portland Friday evening, police said.
Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
KXL
10-Year-Old Caught Driving Car Reported Stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police says a stolen car was found…and it was being driven by a 10-year-old. The incident began around 1:15 Friday morning when a patrol officer spotted two cars speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer then learned one of the cars...
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver
A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.
Victim of vicious attack at MAX stop in Gresham identified by authorities
GRESHAM, Ore. — David Woodard is in disbelief that a man he once shared a house with was the victim of a vicious attack. "I'm really shocked and surprised," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary and I'd hate for that to happen to anybody." Court documents identify 78-year-old...
KATU.com
Suspect arrested after dangerous high-speed car chase through SE Portland
A man was arrested after going on a dangerous high-speed car chase through various SE neighborhoods on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 10:36 p.m., a PPB East Precinct officer was in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street when they took note of a black Dodge Charger with no license plates, traveling southbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue at a high speed.
KTVZ
‘We just really want him to come home’: Portland man with dementia missing for days
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Wallaces spent Thursday afternoon hanging up fliers of 60-year-old Randy Miller, who’s been missing since Jan. 3. “It’s really cold out and he’s not, he’s not dressed properly. He’s wearing crocs and wearing a very thin jacket,” his nephew, Joshua Wallace, said.
Minor suspect arrested in Argay Terrace neighborhood shooting
Juvenile suspect arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood.
Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected intoxicated driver ID’d
A man who was hit and killed by a driver suspected of DUII was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
Suspect in SE Portland Centennial Neighborhood shooting arrested
A suspect in the shooting and eventual death of Ian Beyers, was arrested by Portland police Wednesday.
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
kptv.com
Man arrested after speeding, crashing car with no license plates
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after speeding in a car with no license plates and crashing, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 10:30 p.m. officers saw a black Dodge Charger with no license plate driving upwards of 80 miles an hour on Southeast 122nd Avenue. The Charger matched the description of a car that escaped a police officer in the same area the night before.
18-year-old driver dies weeks after rollover crash in SE Portland
An 18-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries nearly two weeks after he was badly injured in a crash in Portland's Centennial neighborhood, authorities announced Friday.
kptv.com
Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
Suspect accused of chewing man’s ear off claims victim was a ‘robot’
A man accused of chewing an elderly man's ear off at a MAX platform area was arraigned Wednesday on second-degree assault charges, announced Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown church
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Portland police identify December victims of 2 murder-suicides
Portland police have identified the victims in back-to-back murder-suicides in Portland in December. Peter Reader, 84, shot and killed his wife, 83-year-old Barbara Reader, on Dec. 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood of Northeast Portland. He then shot and killed himself, police said Wednesday. The couple had lived in the neighborhood...
Comments / 1