Gresham, OR

KGW

Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

10-Year-Old Caught Driving Car Reported Stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police says a stolen car was found…and it was being driven by a 10-year-old. The incident began around 1:15 Friday morning when a patrol officer spotted two cars speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer then learned one of the cars...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested after dangerous high-speed car chase through SE Portland

A man was arrested after going on a dangerous high-speed car chase through various SE neighborhoods on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 10:36 p.m., a PPB East Precinct officer was in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street when they took note of a black Dodge Charger with no license plates, traveling southbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue at a high speed.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after speeding, crashing car with no license plates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after speeding in a car with no license plates and crashing, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 10:30 p.m. officers saw a black Dodge Charger with no license plate driving upwards of 80 miles an hour on Southeast 122nd Avenue. The Charger matched the description of a car that escaped a police officer in the same area the night before.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland police identify December victims of 2 murder-suicides

Portland police have identified the victims in back-to-back murder-suicides in Portland in December. Peter Reader, 84, shot and killed his wife, 83-year-old Barbara Reader, on Dec. 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood of Northeast Portland. He then shot and killed himself, police said Wednesday. The couple had lived in the neighborhood...
PORTLAND, OR

