Volunteers plan to help repair storm damage in Saco Saturday
SACO (WGME) – A group effort is planned to repair storm damage in Saco. Members of Saco Bay Trails say the storm before Christmas floated the walking bridge on the Atlantic Way Trail in Saco about 60 feet up the trail. Saturday, volunteers and members of the UNE hockey...
New report shows Black people, homeless arrested at much higher rate in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A new report has revealed two disparities in arrests made by the South Portland Police Department. Black people and those experiencing homelessness are being arrested at higher rates. This report was part of a joint effort by the cities of Portland and South Portland to...
North Yarmouth Academy students work toward $36,000 school donation
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- North Yarmouth Academy students not only worked on the school’s ice arena and fitness center construction project for their own money last summer, but each hour they put in meant a donation to the school. In all, the school got almost $36,000 out of it. The...
'The town can't afford that:' Bowdoinham ambulance contractor proposes massive increase
BODWOINHAM (WGME) -- It's become a case of sticker shock for an essential service in Bowdoinham, as the town's ambulance contractors propose a massive increase in costs. "I was flabbergasted to be honest with you," Bowdoinham Select Board Chair Peter "Tony" Lewis said. According to the town, ambulance contractor North...
Police search Maine state park for missing Portland woman
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say a 40-year-old Portland woman was reported missing by her husband from their Deering home on Thursday around 8 a.m. Police did not release her name or provide a...
Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
Contractor files for bankruptcy in wake of Sebago Lake zoning violation accusations
RAYMOND (WGME) -- A contractor is filing for bankruptcy amid state and local scrutiny over shoreline work done to the property along Sebago Lake. Raymond officials accused Big Lake Marine Construction, the property owner and another contractor of a series of shoreland zoning violations. Those town leaders say work was...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
Some snow on tap for Maine on Friday, quiet weekend ahead
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Some snow is in store for the late morning and afternoon hours of Friday, with a few inches possible. Quieter weather returns for this weekend and continues into next week. Another cool day for Friday, highs will hover right around the freezing mark. A round of snow is...
One dead, one injured after crash in Woolwich
WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says they responded Friday afternoon to reports of a crash in Woolwich. The crash happened on Route 1 at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge. According to witnesses, a Subaru traveling south on Route 1 crossed over the center line into...
Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
Auburn Police Department reassigns officers due to staffing shortage
AUBURN (WGME)-- The Auburn Police Department is down five positions, forcing them to reassign officers. Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen says the staffing issues are due to five vacancies and nine officers that are unable to work right now. Some are out for personal reasons and others for training. In...
Leavitt QB named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year
PORTLAND (WGME) – Leavitt all-star quarterback Noah Carpenter was named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year Friday. Carpenter is coming off a phenomenal season, leading the Hornets to an undefeated record and a Class C state championship. The junior totaled over 3,100 yards of total offense to go along with an amazing 49 touchdowns, 27 through the air and 22 more on the ground.
Police investigating after body found in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
Auburn temporarily shuts down bus route due to driver shortage
AUBURN (WGME) -- The city of Auburn is facing a school bus driver shortage. Some children won't be picked up until after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Auburn Superintendent Dr. Connie Brown says bus route 21 is closed for the next week. They've started their own training program for...
Search underway for missing man last seen working in Boothbay yard
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a Mane man who has been missing since Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Thomas Harris of Boothbay was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. His roommate reported finding Harris'...
Truck hits 5 new cars at Volvo dealership in New Hampshire
EXETER, NH (WGME) -- A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Police say a truck jumped the curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership on Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m. According to police, it appears that...
Maine Celtics off to a 5 & 0 start!
Portland, ME – The Maine Celtics overcame a slow shooting start and out-scored the Motor City Cruise by nine in the 4th quarter, surging to a 5-0 record in the regular season portion of the schedule with a 112-106 win Friday night at the Portland Expo. Maine has now won 5 consecutive games for the second time this season.
2 arrested on drug charges after search of Augusta apartment
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Augusta Police Department says two men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a search of an apartment on Summer Street. Police say they searched an apartment at 17 Summer Street around 11:40 a.m. During the search, police say they found firearms, money drugs and contraband.
Truck hits Gorham apartment building and multiple vehicles; man inside apartment injured
GORHAM (WGME) -- Two people were hospitalized and a Gorham apartment building was damaged when a truck slammed into it Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 202. The fire chief says a man was playing a video game while in his recliner in his apartment when a truck struck his home.
