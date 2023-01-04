Interstate 29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings, Closures of I-90 remain in place overnight

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow removal resumes Friday night in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls will resume snow pickup downtown Saturday, Jan 7 at 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. “The big message behind this is: don’t park on the streets between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.” said Police spokesman, Sam Clemens. “If you park on the streets downtown during that time frame, your car will be towed.”
How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?
No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
kelo.com
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lazer Tubing at Great Bear Ski Valley
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley has many events going on in the month of January. General Manager Dan Grider told us about Lazer Tubing every Saturday and Funski coming up. https://www.greatbearpark.com/
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dell Rapids digs out from 26 inches of snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was another day of digging out from all the snow our most recent storm dropped. Some areas, like Sioux Falls, saw more than one foot of snow. In other places, like Dell Rapids....they’re trying to get out from under more than two feet of snow.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls authorities brief on recent winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders share an update on the cleanup process from the latest winter storm. Chief Jon Thum reminded residents when authorities issue a no-travel advisory, they mean it. Keeping everyone safe is a team effort—authorities ask you to clear about three feet around fire hydrants for first responders, check on your neighbors, and clear your sidewalks, especially with the possibility of schools reopening on Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Highway Patrol car rear-ended on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Highway Patrol was hit by a car while parked on the shoulder of I-90 Thursday morning. No serious injuries were reported. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Facebook post, the trooper on duty parked the patrol car on the shoulder of I-90 while assisting another motorist. Weather-related conditions caused another car to rear-end the parked patrol car. Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts, the post says.
siouxlandnews.com
Parts of I-29, I-90 in South Dakota closed
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota DOT says that I-90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and I-29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
KELOLAND TV
Stepping into the street to avoid snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City crews are working around the clock to clear the streets of snow, but they need your help to make sure sidewalks receive similar treatment. The end of a massive winter storm means the clock is ticking to clear your sidewalk. “It’s important you...
KELOLAND TV
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
siouxfalls.business
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton
Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Officers respond to 47 crashes, 35 stranded motorists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy. Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall. Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Late start for Sioux Falls schools Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public schools in Sioux Falls will start two hours late on Thursday. After snow days on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials with the Sioux Falls School District said will be a 2-hour late start Thursday. Officials say the extra time should help people drive slowly and leave plenty of space.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police investigate burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating reports of a central Sioux Falls business burglary. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the burglary took place around 12:30 a.m. An unknown object was used to break through the glass door of the business and gain entry. An estimated $200- $300 worth of liquor was taken.
