ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Church news

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services in the church will begin at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will follow at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches

Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City drive-thru coffee shop plans advance in three-to-two vote

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A drive-thru coffee shop was on the agenda Thursday night at the Johnson City Commission meeting and took up a significant amount of time for discussion. According to city officials, the Coble Coffee Drive-Thru would be in a school zone, across the street from Indian Trail Middle School on North […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Researchers discover ‘horned’ turtle at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site

The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, preserves a 5-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and many more extinct species. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles. Researchers have now...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport exceeds Red Kettle goal

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dons. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000. “We set a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 5

Jan. 5, 1888: The Comet reported, “Mrs. J. C. Thompson, of Locust Mount, who is about removing to New Market, her former home, desires to return her sincere thanks for the sympathy and kindness extended to her in her trouble and great bereavement and especial deep felt gratitude for the many attentions lavished upon her husband during his long affliction.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Chattanooga withstands ETSU women's rally in SoCon opener

The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team rallied from 13 points down with less than eight minutes to play to have a chance to take the lead from Chattanooga in the final seconds of Thursday’s game at Brooks Gym. They weren’t able to get it done in a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan, Hawkins sees $10 million boon in water infrasctructure

More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants have been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million. Bluff City is set to receive almost $748,000, Surgoinsville will receive $826,000 and Rogersville is expected to receive $$1.9 million.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant

Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Toy ‘R’ Us in Johnson City being demolished

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A childhood stop for many throughout the Tri-Cities is coming down, photos taken by News Channel 11 crews shows. The location of the former Toys “R” Us store that served as a toy destination for a generation of Tri-Cities residents is being flattened to make way for a 7 Brew […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Steve Bashor

JONESBOROUGH - Paul Stephen Bashor, 71, Jonesborough, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Steve was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late Anderson Paul and Genevieve Adams Bashor.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Ballad, Watauga ortho continue skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A dispute over a seemingly innocuous part of medicine — who’s taking call — has flared up between Ballad Health, the region’s hospital system, and a large orthopedics practice. Ballad Health says its decision to limit orthopedic call at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) to primarily its expanded stable of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Parents seek amendment of third grade reading level law

KINGSPORT — A group of Kingsport City Schools elementary student parents is seeking a Tennessee law changed on third graders' reading test performance. The group plans a community meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Elementary School. The group, including 24 who signed a letter outlining concerns, wants the Republican-controlled...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy