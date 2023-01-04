Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Church news
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services in the church will begin at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will follow at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Johnson City Press
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
wjhl.com
Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers
Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers. Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in …. Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia …. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold...
Johnson City drive-thru coffee shop plans advance in three-to-two vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A drive-thru coffee shop was on the agenda Thursday night at the Johnson City Commission meeting and took up a significant amount of time for discussion. According to city officials, the Coble Coffee Drive-Thru would be in a school zone, across the street from Indian Trail Middle School on North […]
Johnson City Press
Researchers discover ‘horned’ turtle at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, preserves a 5-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and many more extinct species. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles. Researchers have now...
Johnson City Press
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport exceeds Red Kettle goal
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dons. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000. “We set a...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 5
Jan. 5, 1888: The Comet reported, “Mrs. J. C. Thompson, of Locust Mount, who is about removing to New Market, her former home, desires to return her sincere thanks for the sympathy and kindness extended to her in her trouble and great bereavement and especial deep felt gratitude for the many attentions lavished upon her husband during his long affliction.”
Johnson City Press
Chattanooga withstands ETSU women's rally in SoCon opener
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team rallied from 13 points down with less than eight minutes to play to have a chance to take the lead from Chattanooga in the final seconds of Thursday’s game at Brooks Gym. They weren’t able to get it done in a...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan, Hawkins sees $10 million boon in water infrasctructure
More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants have been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million. Bluff City is set to receive almost $748,000, Surgoinsville will receive $826,000 and Rogersville is expected to receive $$1.9 million.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant
Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
Johnson City man feels city didn’t do enough during extreme winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steve Wheeler plans to send a letter to the city detailing his frustrations with the city’s handling of the frigid weather during the holidays. Frigid, single-digit temperatures sweep through the Tri-Cities beginning the evening of Dec. 23rd and lasting until Dec. 26. As someone who works with the homeless, Wheeler […]
Toy ‘R’ Us in Johnson City being demolished
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A childhood stop for many throughout the Tri-Cities is coming down, photos taken by News Channel 11 crews shows. The location of the former Toys “R” Us store that served as a toy destination for a generation of Tri-Cities residents is being flattened to make way for a 7 Brew […]
Johnson City Press
Steve Bashor
JONESBOROUGH - Paul Stephen Bashor, 71, Jonesborough, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Steve was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late Anderson Paul and Genevieve Adams Bashor.
Ballad, Watauga ortho continue skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A dispute over a seemingly innocuous part of medicine — who’s taking call — has flared up between Ballad Health, the region’s hospital system, and a large orthopedics practice. Ballad Health says its decision to limit orthopedic call at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) to primarily its expanded stable of […]
Accused JCMC drug-diverting nurse shows up at hearing without attorney, given delay
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former travel nurse for Ballad Health charged with fraudulently obtaining narcotics while on the job had a court hearing reset Friday morning after showing up without an attorney. Jacqueline Brewster, of Belfry, Ky., told Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street that she had not hired an attorney. She was supposed to […]
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Kingsport Times-News
What's Cooking: The Fisherman’s Dock prides itself on offering fresh food
KINGSPORT — The Fisherman’s Dock, a local seafood restaurant in Kingsport, provides quality food at good prices. The Fisherman’s Dock, which has been a part of the community since 1997, is owned by Tim Grammatikis, a native of Greece.
Johnson City Press
Bucs fall flat in second half, lose to Western Carolina
After spending a week feeling good about a pair of Southern Conference road victories, East Tennessee State’s basketball team returned home and forgot how to win.
Johnson City Press
Parents seek amendment of third grade reading level law
KINGSPORT — A group of Kingsport City Schools elementary student parents is seeking a Tennessee law changed on third graders' reading test performance. The group plans a community meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Elementary School. The group, including 24 who signed a letter outlining concerns, wants the Republican-controlled...
supertalk929.com
Lane closure on East Elk Avenue to impact Elizabethton motorists beginning Jan. 9
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says traffic will be impacted in Elizabethton beginning January 9th, lasting to February 3rd. A report says the Eastbound lane of East Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street. This closure will allow crews to safely relocate utilities...
