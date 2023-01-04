GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Many Kansas State fans didn't see their Wildcats' 116-103 whipping of the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night because the game appeared on the Longhorn Network, a platform not easily found outside of the state of Texas. As Fitz explains, as UT moves to the SEC, the Longhorn Network is about to disappear so hopefully this will be K-State sports' final appearance on the failed network.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO