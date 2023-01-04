Read full article on original website
Related
5-star Buford athlete KJ Bolden names top schools
Georgia football offered a scholarship to Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) star KJ Bolden back in 2021. Bolden, a member of the class of 2024, is now ranked as a five-star recruit. Bolden is the No. 4 recruit in the junior class. He is ranked as the No. 2 recruit...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
Jackson State adds former ACC, SEC quarterback
Jackson State just brought in a well-traveled QB who has played in the ACC and SEC. The post Jackson State adds former ACC, SEC quarterback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
LSU set to host an SEC transfer defender
LSU is working on landing another defender out of the transfer portal to reload its front four for the 2023 season.
Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment
On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
'High-Ranking' Longhorns Officials 'Uncomfortable' With Bringing Back Chris Beard
According to reports, the road for Chris Beard to return as Texas Longhorns head coach is becoming murkier
Kevin McCullar, Bill Self discuss guard's performance in Texas Tech return
It didn’t take long for Texas Tech fans to make their displeasure with Kevin McCullar’s decision to leave Lubbock for Lawrence known upon his return. According to reports from those inside United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday night, McCullar started to get booed as soon as he took the floor to warm up. That carried over to the game, where the Texas Tech crowd booed basically every time the KU guard touched the ball.
KLTV
TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, is continuing his recovery, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. A post said Cooper is now able to do leg presses with very low weight,...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State whips Texas on failed Longhorn Network platform
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Many Kansas State fans didn't see their Wildcats' 116-103 whipping of the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night because the game appeared on the Longhorn Network, a platform not easily found outside of the state of Texas. As Fitz explains, as UT moves to the SEC, the Longhorn Network is about to disappear so hopefully this will be K-State sports' final appearance on the failed network.
Cowboys offer 2025 in-state edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight
Wagoner (Okla.) produced one of the greatest defensive standouts to ever come through the walls of the Oklahoma State football program. So, it makes sense that the Cowboys made an early move on another up-and-comer from out east. Alexander Shieldnight reported an offer from Oklahoma State on Christmas Day last...
Arch Manning named finalist for Gatorade’s National Player of the Year
Texas quarterback signee Arch Manning was named Gatorade’s Player of the Year in the state of Louisiana on Friday. Manning broke all sorts of records in his senior season at Isidore Newman High School. He passed his uncles Peyton and Eli’s passing yards and touchdown marks at the high school level. Manning threw for an impressive 34 touchdowns with just two interceptions on the season.
Comments / 0