Texas State

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
247Sports

Kevin McCullar, Bill Self discuss guard's performance in Texas Tech return

It didn’t take long for Texas Tech fans to make their displeasure with Kevin McCullar’s decision to leave Lubbock for Lawrence known upon his return. According to reports from those inside United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday night, McCullar started to get booed as soon as he took the floor to warm up. That carried over to the game, where the Texas Tech crowd booed basically every time the KU guard touched the ball.
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State whips Texas on failed Longhorn Network platform

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Many Kansas State fans didn't see their Wildcats' 116-103 whipping of the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night because the game appeared on the Longhorn Network, a platform not easily found outside of the state of Texas. As Fitz explains, as UT moves to the SEC, the Longhorn Network is about to disappear so hopefully this will be K-State sports' final appearance on the failed network.
247Sports

Cowboys offer 2025 in-state edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight

Wagoner (Okla.) produced one of the greatest defensive standouts to ever come through the walls of the Oklahoma State football program. So, it makes sense that the Cowboys made an early move on another up-and-comer from out east. Alexander Shieldnight reported an offer from Oklahoma State on Christmas Day last...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arch Manning named finalist for Gatorade’s National Player of the Year

Texas quarterback signee Arch Manning was named Gatorade’s Player of the Year in the state of Louisiana on Friday. Manning broke all sorts of records in his senior season at Isidore Newman High School. He passed his uncles Peyton and Eli’s passing yards and touchdown marks at the high school level. Manning threw for an impressive 34 touchdowns with just two interceptions on the season.
AUSTIN, TX

