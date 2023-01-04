Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rhinotimes.com
County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop
Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
alamancenews.com
After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion
Aside from the subsidies which Burlington’s city council signed off on this week, Alamance Foods has also secured a state-level job investment grant for up to $611,100, another $182,000 in state-sponsored job training, and it may be in the running for a state building reuse grant worth an additional $500,000.
More adults but no immigrant children on campus of DHHS facility in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is more activity among employees and contractors but so far no children on the campus of the Greensboro Influx Care Facility, the complex where the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is planning to house temporarily immigrant children who have been separated from their families. This is the former American […]
Number of families impacted by card skimmers rises, benefit reimbursement not a guarantee
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Social Services is still working with families impacted by EBT card fraud. 86 people have come forward to file a report with the High Point Police. So far, all of those reports involve EBT Cards. Card skimmers were found at two High Point...
rhinotimes.com
Cost of New Sheriff’s Department Headquarters Now Twice What Was Planned
At a time when Harris Teeter is selling some cartons of eggs for more than $9, it’s no surprise that a new headquarters for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is going to end up costing taxpayers a whole lot more than was expected when the new headquarters project was approved three years ago.
alamancenews.com
Burlington couple loses appeal at N.C. Court of Appeals against city over taken alleyway
The state’s second-highest court has rejected an appeal by a couple in Burlington who sued the city in 2021 for using an alleyway they claimed to own to build a paved public walking path near Rockwood Acres subdivision. In the suit they had originally filed in Alamance County superior...
Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
WXII 12
Guilford County Representative Jon Hardister to run for NC Labor Commissioner
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Guilford County Republican Jon Hardister, who also serves as the majority whip in the state house, will seek a different role in office. Hardister said he plans to run for Labor Commissioner. That’s after Commissioner Josh Dobson announced that he won’t seek reelection in 2024.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Alamance Community College names Alamance-Burlington School System as Organization of the Year
Alamance Community College named the Alamance-Burlington School System as its 2022 Organization of the Year, citing “the outstanding support the system has consistently provided to ACC students and graduates.”. According to the Jan. 5 release, ABSS has worked with ACC to increase educational opportunities for students from kindergarten through...
rhinotimes.com
County Does No Hemming and Hawing Over New Haw River Trail Agreement
Guilford County government is interested in enhancing and growing the Haw River trail and, to that end, the county is about to enter into a new agreement with other local governments that are also home to the trail and want to see its benefits maximized in the coming decade. The...
triad-city-beat.com
GSO city council declines to extend downtown Social District, citing concerns about homelessness and public safety
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. An item discussed during Greensboro’s City Council meeting on Tuesday sought to make downtown Greensboro a bit more fun than...
Durham market forces put profit over people
DURHAM — After more than 20 years at 610 East Geer St. in Durham, 54 year-old Yvette Parker was told to leave the home her children grew up in, with just a few months’ notice.
'I have a big girl job': Durham program providing stipend to ex-offenders sees success
The pilot program has been in operation for almost a year, and not a single person in the program has reoffended.
Thomasville fire raises concerns about vacant buildings, homelessness
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two vacant buildings in Thomasville burned down in less than a year, and leaders believe they know what the root cause is. “These vacant buildings tend to cause issues for the entire community, not just the area it resides in,” said Eddie Bowling, assistant city manager. Since 2001, at least four […]
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
Greensboro Urban Loop to be completed in mid-January, NCDOT says
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could be driving on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop (I-840) in just a few weeks. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Thursday the last stretch of the highway will open in mid-January. That's ahead of schedule with the previous timeline being spring 2023. This last leg spans from North Elm Street to Highway 29 and makes it easier to connect to I-40.
Jan. 6 Capitol attack: Two years later, here's what's happening with 6 Triad suspects
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday marks two years after the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks. A total of six people from the Triad were identified and arrested in connection with that day. Here's the latest on their court proceedings and where they are now. 1. Matthew Wood from Reidsville. Wood pleaded...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
WXII 12
Forsyth County will take over animal shelter, unable to reach an agreement
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County plans to take over the animal shelter in April, officials announced Wednesday. This comes after the County and Humane Society couldn't agree on a new contract. In October of 2022, the Humane Society asked for $1.8 million to run the shelter or it...
