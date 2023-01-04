So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO