ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned

A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
KENILWORTH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?

So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar

This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

This Is Why New Jersey Is Obsessed With Guy Fieri

So what is Guy Fieri’s secret sauce? New Jersey is literally obsessed with him. I’ve seen the proof. All we have to do is write about him and our ratings go through the roof. So I did a deep dive into who the hell this Guy really is to figure out why we all want to be his BFF.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?

Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures

There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
FORT LEE, NJ
94.5 PST

Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

The most common last names in New Jersey

For generations, the most common last names in New Jersey were similar to many other states and the rest of the country. Those would be Smith, Williams and Johnson. However, things are changing. A deeper dive into the numbers shows Patel as the most popular name in New Jersey while...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy