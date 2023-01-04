ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston Township, PA

Bridge replacement project in Pittston Township

By Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a commonly used bridge in Pittston Township will be closing to be replaced.

According to PennDOT, the bridge of State Route 2035 (Suscon Road) over Interstate 81 in Pittston Township will be shut down beginning on Tuesday, January 3 for a bridge replacement project.

Scheduled lane restrictions on Interstate 81

PennDOT officials say the bridge is estimated to reopen in the winter of 2023. This will cause a detour that goes as follows:

From North: Pittston Township :

  • Head southwest on Armstrong Road towards Research Drive;
  • Turn right onto Centerpoint Boulevard;
  • Turn right toward Keystone Avenue;
  • Turn right onto Keystone Avenue; and
  • Turn right onto PA-315 North.

From South: 300 Main Street, Dupont :

  • Head southwest on PA-315 South/Ziegler Street towards Lincoln Street;
  • Continue to follow PA-315 South;
  • Turn left onto Keystone Avenue; Turn left towards Centerpoint Boulevard;
  • Turn left onto Centerpoint Boulevard; and
  • Turn left onto Armstrong Road.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions and roadway projects at 511PA online or by calling 511.

