ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man arrested after trying to flee police in stolen car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man led officers on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon in a stolen vehicle then tried to escape on foot before being captured, according to the Mobile Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Vantrezz Reels was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. It began around 1:50 p.m. when...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old accused of shooting into vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person was sent to the hospital after police say a known subject fired multiple shots into his vehicle Wednesday night. Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Nathan Triolet of Mobile teen faces charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Mobile police responded to Ascension Providence Hospital...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man in hospital with serious stab wound after fight: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. David Payton, 40, was arrested and charged with assault. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue at around 3:01 […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating 1 Wednesday robbery

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery. Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in Daphne hotel fentanyl bust

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said a woman was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and a man was arrested after police responded to the Woodspring Suites off I-10 early Friday morning. Steven Yelding, 48, of Daphne is charged with drug trafficking. Gulsby said they and the Fire […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD implementing new parking changes to control downtown congestion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the first time since that deadly mass shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, the public is hearing from the man in charge of keeping people safe in the entertainment district. Precinct Commander Captain Matthew Garrett introduced new parking changes that are being implemented this week,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Son threatens mother, shoots into car occupied by father

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a woman said her son shot into an occupied vehicle after an argument Tuesday evening. Authorities responding to the 200 block of Columbia Street around 6:52 p.m. said a woman had argued with her son, which led him to retrieve her handgun and threaten her. The subject damaged his mother’s vehicle and fired a shot into the vehicle occupied by his father before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy