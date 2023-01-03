ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Voting begins for PennDOT’s Paint the Plow Program

By Jalen Rhodes
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jg9UA_0k2WjZcm00

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — In several counties across Pennsylvania teens and students from 13 different high schools participated in Paint the Plow Program.

Students from Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, and Susquehanna counties participated in PennDOT’s Paint the Plow Program. This program is aimed to promote winter driving safety and shows an appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Scheduled lane restrictions on Interstate 81

In a release, PennDOT states that earlier this year they invited students to paint plow blades following the statewide theme “Put Down the Device in the Snow and Ice.” The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give their full attention to driving and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather.

After two years, PennDOT is now inviting the communities again to vote for their favorite plow. The photo that gains the most public votes between January 3 and January 10 will be seen as the “Fan Favorite.”

In the winter weather, the blades will be used to help keep roadways clear. Not only is there a “Fan Favorite” award, but the blades will also qualify for a “Judges Pick” that will be determined by PennDOT personnel.

Voting can be done online through PennDO T ‘s website. Voters should click on the Paint the Plow icon which will take them to the survey site.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Overturned box truck caused I-81 lane restriction in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there was a lane restriction on I-81 southbound beginning at mile marker 202. The restriction was caused due to an overturned box truck on the interstate. No further information on the accident is available at this time. PennDOT announced that both lanes reopened […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Northway Road in Loyalsock, Eldred Townships closed due to crash

12:30 p.m. Update: Northway Road is now open in Lycoming County. -- Montoursville, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalsock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County, according to PennDOT. A detour using Harvey Road and Pleasant Hill Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fatal crashes on Birney Avenue in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit on a busy Lackawanna County road. But this would not be the first or even the second time someone was killed there within the year. The crash will actually be the fourth pedestrian-related accident on this busy road within the […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Scheduled lane restrictions on Interstate 81

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled multiple lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in both the northbound and southbound directions. According to PennDOT, a lane restriction is scheduled on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes between Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) and Exit 230 (Great Bend/Susquehanna) in Susquehanna County between 7:00 a.m. […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

32 Pennsylvania Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be distributing approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement funding to 32 municipalities. The money will fund 36 safety projects statewide. Pennsylvania's Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections. ARLE will provide automated enforcement at locations where data...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Bridge replacement project in Pittston Township

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a commonly used bridge in Pittston Township will be closing to be replaced. According to PennDOT, the bridge of State Route 2035 (Suscon Road) over Interstate 81 in Pittston Township will be shut down beginning on Tuesday, January 3 for a bridge replacement […]
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Half-ton butter sculpture key feature of 2023 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A sculpture carved from a half-ton of butter was the main attraction at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show. The sculpture is an annual attraction at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, this year the theme was “Rooted in Progress”. Officials said the sculpture is meant to highlight over 5,000 of Pennsylvania’s dairy […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Scranton PA

When in Scranton, you'll want to explore the many dining options this city offers. Scranton has something for every palate, whether you're in the mood for a filling lunch or a night on the town for dinner. The city provides several unique dining experiences and plenty of international cuisine options. Here are some suggestions to get you started. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

State police SERT on scene of active WB Township police incident

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is on the scene of a developing police incident in Wilkes-Barre Township. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for some parts of Wilkes-Barre Township as police respond to an active incident. According to the Luzerne […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detour in place on Route 45 for tractor trailer crash

7:35 a.m. update: Route 45 is open in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. -- East Chillisquaque Township, Pa. — Route 45 is closed between Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) and Center Road in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 147 and Route 642 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says

An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
EMMAUS, PA
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy