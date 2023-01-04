Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sunshine Friday
First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sunshine Friday
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon
Block of Lucas in Muscatine to remain closed to January 13, officials say
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine announced the Block of Lucas will remain closed to Jan. 13. Lucas Street will remain closed to through traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood through Jan. 13, weather permitting, said city officials. The street was originally set to reopen on Jan. 10, according to an initial media release.
Ice jams possible along the Rock River
Ice jams possible along the Rock River
LeClaire to host Eagle Fest
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of LeClaire announced the launch of a new and educational festival coming to the city in January. The free and educational event will take place on Jan. 21-22 and will feature majestic bald eagles in their natural habitat as they soar high above the Mississippi River, stated a media release from the city.
Close Up With CASI: Celebrating 50 years in the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp with the Center for Active Seniors discusses CASI’s legacy as the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary serving Quad cities’ seniors. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport. Phone: (563) 386-7477. Website: https://www.casiseniors.org/
Davenport’s Icestravaganza set for Jan 13-15
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Get ready for the big chill as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net, at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport on Jan. 13-15. Jason Gilliland talks about the free event featuring beautiful ice carvings on display all three days of this family-friendly outdoor winter event. This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36,000 pounds of ice into famous monuments.
Winter projects for gardeners: planning and propagation
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares ideas and information about garden planting and plant propagation--which are activities suited for the winter season. University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact...
Police: 4-year-old girl found alone on street in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are looking for the parents or guardians of a girl they found unaccompanied. According to police, the girl is about 4 years old. She found in the area of 9th Street and 19th Avenue. She is now at the Rock Island Police Department.
AT&T working to fix major phone outage in Colona
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - AT&T is working to fix a major phone outage in the Village of Colona. The Colona Police Department posted to their Facebook page Wednesday saying they had received reports that many AT&T phone customers in Colona were without service. According to the Colona Police Department’s Facebook...
Deputies: Road reopened after crash in Henry Co.
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies said the road is open after being closed Thursday afternoon. According to deputies, the areas was closed after a crash in the area caused damage. Henry County deputies asked drivers to avoid I-80 westbound in the area of Route 6 and Cleveland Road at...
Create DIY Craft Studio
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -For all DIY crafters, there is a place in downtown Muscatine that you will love. Tammy Tunis has opened Create DIY Craft Studio where you can workshop and get ideas for 32 local crafters and artisans. Create DIY Craft Studio is located at 208 West 2nd Street,...
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt. Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in posession of a firearm.
Highlight Zone: Jan 6., 2023
Highlight Zone: Jan 6., 2023
‘Hockey for Heroes’ fundraiser set for Feb. 12
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad CIty Blues hockey team is giving back to the community during a benefit game called “Hockey For Heroes” scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 at Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The Junior Varsity match starts at 11 a.m. with the Varsity match-up at 1 p.m.
2 men guilty in connection to Davenport shooting in January 2022
2 men guilty in connection to Davenport shooting in January 2022
Moline Parks & Recreation announce new yoga class
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks & Recreation will begin offering free drop-in yoga classes, January through February, at one of the city’s indoor recreation facilities. Moline Parks & Recreation announced the expansion of a partnership with local business owner, Daina Lewis, creator of Yoga with Daina Marie. With...
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
Financial Planning with Heidi: Setting financial New Year’s resolutions
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins and owner at Huiskamp Collins Investments discusses financial New Year’s resolutions.
