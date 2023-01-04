LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of LeClaire announced the launch of a new and educational festival coming to the city in January. The free and educational event will take place on Jan. 21-22 and will feature majestic bald eagles in their natural habitat as they soar high above the Mississippi River, stated a media release from the city.

