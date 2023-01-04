Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Kamiah man arrested in Kooskia
On January 4, 2023, around 1050 PM, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they performed a traffic stop on a grey pickup. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Joshua Mondragon, age 30, of Kamiah, was arrested for felony driving under the influence and cited for misdemeanor possession of an open container by driver.
Idaho State Police investigate head-on collision that happened on US 12
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police on January 5, 2023, at approximately 12:39 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision eastbound on US 12 at the intersection of US 12 and SH 3 near Arrow Bridge, Nez Perce County, Idaho. The roadway was closed and reduced to one lane for approximately 3 hours.
Woman Facing Felony Charge After Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Marijuana Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - On December 19 at approximately 11:10 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2014 Chevy Captiva for driving without headlights on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, when...
Lenore Bridge to Close January 16 and 17 for Repairs
LENORE - To finalize repair to bridge deck damages which occurred during November of 2022, the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department is closing the Lenore Bridge on January 16 and 17, 2023. The bridge provides direct access between US-12 and the town of Lenore, Idaho to all traffic...
pullmanradio.com
Another Record Smallmouth Bass Caught In Dworshak Reservoir
Another record smallmouth bass has been caught in Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino. Idaho Fish and Game reports that Joey Walton caught a 23.75 inch smalley on December 13th. That set the new catch and release Idaho state record for a smallmouth bass.
Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth After Newly Graduated Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle During Traffic Stop
IDAHO COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, December 23, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on Highway 13 conducting routine patrol when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the ICSO, during the stop newly graduated Idaho County K9...
