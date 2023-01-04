Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Former Jets star ripped for Damar Hamlin comments
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Before collapsing, the Buffalo Bills safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. On ESPN on Tuesday, former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets star Bart Scott seemed to place some blame on Higgins and the use of his helmet during the routine tackle.
Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple
Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
Mets agreement with Carlos Correa expected to be 'dramatically different' than original contract: Report
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the contract the Mets will eventually sign Carlos Correa to will be “dramatically different” than the initial agreement.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Yardbarker
Browns defensive lineman sent home day after suggesting he won't return next year
It's not often a former first overall pick moves around the league as often as Clowney has done. If he does sign with a new team this offseason, it would become his fifth NFL home, the most among former No. 1 draft picks since 2000. On Thursday, Clowney admitted he...
Yardbarker
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired
Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
Yardbarker
The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On NFL Rumors
Amid rumors of his return to the NFL, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement to address his future in Ann Arbor.
Yardbarker
Who is the mystery team in on Carlos Correa
At this point, the free agent market is barren, which is a testament to how much teams were willing to spend this offseason following COVID and the lockout. However, one marquee name has yet to find a home, despite agreeing to mega-contracts with two different teams — Carlos Correa.
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Comments / 0