ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

New year rung in with first baby born at CHRISTUS in 2023

By Staff Reports
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZjVm_0k2Wj3i100

Above, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos staff pose for a photo with baby girl Andrea Pauline, who was the first baby born in San Marcos in 2023 on Sunday at 10:55 a.m. Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos welcomed the first baby born at its hospital this year at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday.

CHRISTUS said baby girl Andrea Pauline was the first baby born in San Marcos at 10:55 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches in length. She was  delivered by Dr. Virgina Smith.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Family First Fitness arriving soon to San Marcos

David McCartney (left) and Amanda Benavidez will open Family First Fitness in early 2023 at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Ste 109, San Marcos. (Courtesy Family First Fitness) Centered around family, balanced health and inclusivity, Family First Fitness plans to open at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 109, San Marcos, at the end of January or the beginning of February.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Ascension Seton Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

AUSTIN, Texas - Ascension Seton Medical Center has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023. Camila Hametner was born at 12:48 a.m. to mother Ashley Corona and father Brent Hametner. She weighed 7.5 lbs and was 22.25 inches long.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Week: Eliza from PAWS

Eliza is a 6-month-old girl who came in as a stray and likes to hide. Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) says she loves other dogs, and they help give her the confidence she needs to come out and play.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

One person injured after crashing into tree in S Austin

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in south Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 4500 block of West Slaughter Lane around 9:51 a.m. ALSO | Woman searching for driver she says hit and killed her...
AUSTIN, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

Health officials say new omicron subvariant detected in Austin/Travis Co.

Local health officials say a new highly transmissible omicron subvariant, XBB.1, has been detected in the Austin/Travis County area. The City of Austin Public Health Department says a steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has elevated Travis County’s Community Level to medium. At that level, Austin Public Health’s...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

279
Followers
483
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy