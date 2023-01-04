New year rung in with first baby born at CHRISTUS in 2023

Above, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos staff pose for a photo with baby girl Andrea Pauline, who was the first baby born in San Marcos in 2023 on Sunday at 10:55 a.m. Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos welcomed the first baby born at its hospital this year at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday.

CHRISTUS said baby girl Andrea Pauline was the first baby born in San Marcos at 10:55 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches in length. She was delivered by Dr. Virgina Smith.